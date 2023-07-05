Related to this story

Most Popular

Members learn to beware scams

Members learn to beware scams

MADISON, Wis. – Consumer protection was the topic in the virtual meeting April 20 of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. Members began th…

Farm bill recommendations approved

Farm bill recommendations approved

OPINION  The National Milk Producers Federation’s board of directors recently approved farm-bill-policy priorities covering commodities, conse…

Recycling eases plastic woes

Recycling eases plastic woes

Plastic products are ubiquitous. They’re found in virtually every home and industry – and agriculture is no different. Plastics are used for e…

Precision palliates pain points

Precision palliates pain points

The adoption of precision-agriculture technologies is tied to how well those technologies eliminate farmer pain points. And those technologies…