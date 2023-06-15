Farmers are invited to submit nominations for the 2024 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year contest, which comes with cash prizes and bragging rights. This is the sixth year of the contest, supported by Purina, which celebrates farm dogs and the many ways they support farmers and ranchers in producing nutritious food for families and their pets across America.
Farm Dog of the Year nominations, which include written responses to questions, at least one still photo and an optional video clip, must be received by July 14 for consideration.
The grand-prize winner – Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year – will win a year’s worth of Purina Pro Plan dog food and $5,000 in prize money. The winner will be recognized in January 2024 at a Farm Dog of the Year award ceremony at the American Farm Bureau Federation Convention in Salt Lake City, Utah. As many as three regional runners-up will each win $1,000 in prize money.
The 2024 Farm Dog of the Year will also be featured in a professionally produced video. Visit www.fb.org/land/fdoty to see the profile of Tough, the 2023 Farm Dog of the Year. The contest has proven to provide a link to the farm for pet-loving Americans who vote online for their favorite farm dog.
“Through this popular contest, we’re able to provide a glimpse into daily life on the farm or ranch for people who may not have the opportunity to experience it for themselves,” said Zippy Duvall American Farm Bureau Federation president. “Farm dogs play an important, dual role. They help lighten the workload for their families and also provide playful companionship.”
Rounding up livestock, chasing off predators and greeting visitors are among the many tasks performed by farm dogs.
Scientific-research insights from a collaboration between Mayo Clinic and Purina reveal that interacting with pets can provide health benefits. For example after spending just 20 minutes with a dog, people experienced a significant increase in levels of oxytocin – a hormone that plays a role in moderating stress. It was also associated with a decrease in heart rate and an increase in self-reported sense of well-being. Following the interaction with the dog, people were in a more-positive emotional state.
“At Purina we believe people and pets are better together, and we know that is especially true on farms,” said Nicole Postin, senior specialist of sustainable sourcing at Purina. “Farm dogs are not only a vital member of the team, but also a constant companion to the family. Purina has a long history of sourcing nutritious, sustainable ingredients from American farms to make our pet food. And we appreciate the hard work and dedication of farmers to take care of the land while feeding generations of people and pets.”
Desired attributes for the Farm Dog of the Year include helpfulness to the farmer and his or her family, as well as playfulness and obedience. Farm dog owners must be Farm Bureau members to enter their dogs in the competition. Prospective applicants who are not Farm Bureau members can visit fb.org/join to learn about becoming a member.
The fourth-annual social-media contest People’s Choice Pup was a popular element of the 2023 Farm Dog of the Year competition, reaching 133,000 people. It will return for 2024. Profiles of several dogs nominated for the contest will be shared beginning in October, with the public invited to vote. Bragging rights and a $1,000 cash prize from Purina will be awarded to the People’s Choice Pup.
The Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year contest is sponsored by the American Farm Bureau Federation. Visit www.fb.org/land/fdoty for more information.