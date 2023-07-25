ASHLAND, Wis. – Country, town or city, all across the nation folks talk of feeling isolated, detached and alone. They wish there were ways to meet new people or even neighbors. But to meet people we need to leave our chair to go outside. Sometimes we even need to go outside our own comfort zone. In the old days leaving one’s comfort zone meant going to a dance, or a fraternal meeting and dinner at the Grange Hall or Elks Club. In the busy modern world what draws people together?
On a summer evening a group of neighbors gradually gathered on the edge of a park in the far-northern Wisconsin town of Ashland. Across the street a Little League baseball game was in the seventh inning. The sun was shining and a gentle breeze was moving carefully nurtured plants in plots.
Each neighbor had brought food to share, which was put out on a picnic table. Many brought chairs, or blankets to spread on the ground. Grandparents brought children and grandchildren. Someone set up a corn-hole game. Soon several conversations could be heard as people became acquainted and food filled the table. Laughter of children and adults filled the summer air in the Beaser Community Garden.
“I’m a co-manager of Beaser Community Garden with two other people,” said Axel Peterman-Spreen, standing near the picnic table. “We currently have 34 plots individuals can rent. We also have a public plot developing that is our space to hold classes; people who have not rented a plot and are not regular gardeners will be able to come share the harvest there. We aim to serve the broader community.”
Plots in the Beaser Community Garden rent for $15 to $20 per year depending on the size of the plot.
“This community garden gives people a space to come and gather around food,” Peterman-Spreen said. “It’s a way for people to connect while growing and eating food. There is not a clear line between a garden and a farm. Farmers sell produce to the community and gardeners grow and eat food, and share it with friends and community members.
“I have a passion for gardening and for building community. I grew up in a community garden on the south side of Chicago. That garden was destroyed to make way for construction, but gardeners there were interviewed before that happened. I watched the videos last year and realized I knew who they were. I knew their names and faces from my own childhood. My parents and I knew all these people through the community garden. That made me realize how important community gardens are to me. Community gardens grow community.”
Heather Lee was sitting on a blanket nearby. She and her husband recently moved to Ashland.
“I’ve always lived in apartments,” she said. “We ended up here with a house and a small yard. I wanted to expand and make a larger garden. I wanted to meet people who shared the common interest of growing food. I was looking for people and community and garden space. I gardened a little bit before. I grew some beets, tomatoes and zucchini one year in a little raised bed.”
People are also reading…
Her community plot had a large variety of plants including potatoes in a cylindrical wire planter.
Courtney Fishback, another co-manager of the garden, showed plants in her plot – including some healthy garlic
“Food and community always bring people together,” she said. “To watch things grow from seed to harvest is rewarding. You work with Mother Nature. You learn a lot. You never know the outcome of your work (but) I love it. There is not a wrong way and no right way; everybody has their own way. In a community garden you can learn other ways people grow food. The garden is a place to gather.
“I farmed for five years in Virginia, where I’m from. I’ve been doing gardening and landscaping for the last three years; my calling is working outside with nature. Back at home I helped with community gardens; we built gardens for children. I feel like there is a new movement of people who are trying to work together. I came to northern Wisconsin because it’s cooler and pretty. I came here because a friend from Virginia was going to school at Northland College (in Ashland). I wanted to experience a true winter. I hiked the sea caves trail (on the Apostle Island National Lakeshore) in winter. After that I decided to stay here.”
And the secret to beautiful garlic?
“You’ve got to mound it, like you do with potatoes,” she said. “I planted them last October.”
It isn’t only Ashland that has gardens growing community. Across the state, from rural towns like Brule to the large city of Milwaukee, people are leaving their chairs, shutting off computers, and going outdoors to meet neighbors and make new friends in community gardens.
In our nation people lament the loss of a sense of unity in country and city alike. Maybe the answer is at the next crossroad or the next city block. In Ashland, along Lake Superior’s south shore, people are finding unity and friendship outdoors in a community garden. They discover there isn’t just one right way of doing things. They discover common interests while learning from each other.
Visit www.soils.org/about-soils/community-gardens/ and www.aarp.org/livable-communities/tool-kits-resources/info-2023/creating-community-gardens.html and www.publicgardens.org/public-garden-funding-resources for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.