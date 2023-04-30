Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Was Jesus’ corpse resuscitated after the crucifixion? Consider if it was really Jesus in the flesh that Mary touched when she met him outside the tomb and he said, “Don’t hold onto me. I have not yet ascended to my Father.”
Could she have held onto him? Was that really a possibility?
It must have been difficult for the first followers of Jesus to wrap their heads around the fact that Jesus was alive again after the crucifixion – when they knew for a fact he was dead. It would take years to assimilate the new reality. In fact Christians are still debating what it means when we recite our creedal mantra, “I believe in the resurrection of the body.”
The disciples were terrified after the crucifixion – the men that is. The female disciples had stayed at the cross Friday, and Sunday morning had gone to the tomb to anoint the body. But the tomb was empty. The body was gone.
Or was it?
The male disciples were terrified when Jesus suddenly appeared among them, seemingly out of nowhere, in that locked room where they were hiding from the religious authorities.
Jesus reassured them, saying, “Look at my hands and feet; see that it is I myself. Touch me and see; for a ghost does not have flesh and bones as you see that I have.”
He asked them for something to eat. They testified that he passed through walls.
Was Jesus somehow able to rearrange the molecules of his resurrected body? Was it the same body that died on the cross and was laid in the tomb?
Do you believe in the resuscitation of a dead body?
The doubtful Corinthian Christians asked, “How are the dead raised? With what kind of body do they come?”
The Apostle Paul told them, “There are both heavenly bodies and earthly bodies, but the glory of the heavenly is one thing and the glory of the earthly is another.”
People are also reading…
What exactly does that mean? And if it happened then, why doesn’t it happen now?
It does. Many have reported meeting Jesus in his heavenly body.
Donald Prom, Wisconsin’s longest-surviving heart-transplant recipient, until his death at the age of 70 in December 2000, described a healing vision that occurred after a failed heart-bypass operation. His doctors told him he would die within a year, but something kept him alive.
His wife, Marie, mother of the couple’s nine children, said, “He told me that he had an out-of-body experience … he went through a tunnel of light and saw Christ. Christ said, ‘You must go back to your family.’ Thanks to a heart transplant seven years later, Prom stayed alive almost two more decades (and) lived to see 23 more grandchildren.”
Singer and actor Della Reese of “Touched by An Angel” fame, wrote about a visitation of a deceased loved one after crashing through a glass patio door at her home in Hollywood in the early 1970s. The shattered glass cut deeply into her stomach.
Just as the glass at the door’s top was about to fall down on her head, she said her mother, who had died in 1949, “… reached around from behind me, taking hold of my head and shoulders, and lifted me onto my feet and told me to sit down in my chair.”
Della said she knew it was her mother because “It was her smell only, that wonderful-smelling mixture of Ponds cold cream, vanilla and spices. … Mama spoke to me, her scent still all around, telling me what to say to Dumpsey (Della’s daughter) to show her how to make a tourniquet for my leg. And then Mama was gone.”
Most people take these accounts about as seriously as ghost stories told around a campfire, no matter how credible the source might be. We find it difficult to integrate out-of-body and real-touch visitation experiences, even when they are reported by people we love and trust. We don’t know what to do with aspects of reality that are radically different from the accepted scientific worldview.
It’s difficult to believe that we have both a physical and a spiritual body. It’s difficult to comprehend that a person who has died and left the physical body behind can come back – to seemingly appear out of thin air as Jesus did, to pass through walls and feel solid to the touch.
Psychologist Raymond Moody tells in his book, “Reunions,” about a woman who came to him after her son died from cancer. She missed him terribly.
“One day I received an incredible call from her,” he wrote. “A few days after her visit to my clinic she awoke from a deep sleep … There standing in her room was her son. As she sat up in the bed to look at him, she could see that the ravages of cancer were gone. He now looked vibrant and happy as he had before his disease … The woman was in a state of ecstasy. She stood up and faced her son, and began carrying on a conversation. ‘I couldn’t believe it was him … so I asked if I could touch him,’ (she said.) Her son stepped forward and hugged her. Then the woman said he lifted her right off the ground and over his head.”
Spirits come and go. They sometimes touch loved ones on earth just as the risen Christ touched the disciples in that locked room so long ago.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. the author of “Vision Stories” and “How to Preach the Miracles,” he's collecting more personal-vision stories for a future column. Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.