Barn Boards and Baling Wire

The last time I spoke to Ken was on the phone a few weeks before he died. He told me he was “winding down.” The emphysema he had battled for years, the result of a cigarette habit augmented during his service as a fighter pilot in the South Pacific in World War II, was about to bring him down for good – something the Japanese fighters had not been able to do despite many attempts.
There were no more near-misses and buzzing the control tower in triumph on the way home to beer and bed. This was a straight-on hit from which there was no recovery. We reflected on our days together on staff at The Parish of the Hills in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. I told Ken I loved him and made him promise he would come to me after he passed. He said he would and he did.
My dear friend and mentor, the Rev. Kendall Anderson, crossed over in the fall of 2005 after 85 years of loving a family, grieving a son shot down in Vietnam, preaching the gospel, and aggravating a host of cherished friends with bad jokes and an incisive wit. I flew up to St. Cloud, Minnesota, for his funeral and burial at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery overlooking the Mississippi River in St. Paul, Minnesota. Ken’s body was lowered into the earth beside his son, helicopter pilot Lt. Curt Anderson.
I had the honor of telling some of the stories I know of Ken’s life in a brief eulogy at the funeral. One story I didn’t tell, and couldn’t because it hadn’t happened yet, was the account of a reunion that occurred about two weeks later – at about 11 p.m. Nov.29, just after I went to bed.
I looked up toward the ceiling and saw a pulsating ball of energy about 18 inches above my head. Vivid colors of blues, brownish yellows and a rich lavender came and went in waves that flashed before my eyes. I reached up and touched the energy. It turned a greenish white and was palpable, thick to the touch. I knew I was in the presence of a spirit and I knew it was Ken.
I said, “Hi, Ken,” in my mind and talked to him like we had talked in person and on the phone many times before, telling him how much I missed him and that I would continue to pray for him. I could discern no response other than a feeling of pure joy that filled my soul. I could see him grinning in my mind’s eye.
The vision lasted for several minutes. It has given me great comfort and the assurance of the wondrous, eternal blessings that await all of us on the other side. I know Ken is alive. I know I will be with him again. This “knowing” is unlike other kinds of knowing I have experienced in my life. It’s an inward kind of assurance that permeates body and soul, more than a warm or peaceful feeling – though it’s also that. I live with new confidence in this physical world because I have had a taste of a spiritual dimension that, until that moment, had only been a belief. It was an idea I could discuss, but to which I could not give witness. I have been touched by someone I love who is in what Morton Kelsey calls “another realm of reality.”
Skeptics routinely scoff at this kind of anecdotal evidence, saying it means nothing because it’s completely subjective and cannot be proven in any acceptable scientific way. Kelsey puts the burden of proof on the scoffers.
“There is no good reason to doubt the reality of the spiritual ... world with which the soul has much in common and with which it can interact directly,” he said. “As for ‘knowing’ there is no spiritual world nor any spiritual substantiality to the soul, it rests upon the doubter to prove this ... when so many in all ages have maintained that, when the conditions are right, they touched a reality which made everything within this physical world seem pale by comparison.”
I will be remembering Ken and will see him again in my mind’s eye this Memorial Day as I celebrate his life and so many more who bravely served.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. the author of “Vision Stories” and “How to Preach the Miracles,” he's collecting more personal-vision stories for a future column. Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.