Hello friends,
This week I have the material for five stories but I need to put them into one so I must be short with everything I write. This past week I backpacked a section of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail in Taylor County, Wisconsin, near Rib Lake. I saw a sign for volunteer trail work that would be taking place this week. Long story short, I called the phone number of Gerald “Buzz” Meyer of Medford, Wisconsin; he’s a major volunteer on the section. And just like that I had plans for three days of hard labor and three nights of good times camping with a whole lot of great people.
Monday, July 17
High 74, low 47
Here’s the scoop. It’s about a 2.5-hour drive from my home to the Mondeaux Flowage. I was in one of five campsites at the Eastwood Campground in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest; there were about three groups per site. I arrived at 7:30 a.m. with zero idea of what I would be doing, and didn’t know any of 25 people I was with.
But then I met my new buddy Buzz who was quite upset that I didn’t look like my mugshot in Medford’s “Star News,” which has run this column for 30 years. There would be a lot of joking during the next three days because Buzz had a copy of my column from the Star News – with a mugshot taken in 2002.
At 8 a.m. everyone met for what is called “roundup,” which essentially is everyone gathering around Lisa Szela – the Volunteer Support Coordinator for the Ice Age Trail Alliance. Visit IceAgeTrail.Org or call 608-798-4453 for more information. Lisa gave the plan for the day and the group did stretching exercises for what was about to be a very physical day. There was excellent camaraderie among the group because the majority of the volunteers belong to one of the 19 chapters of the Ice Age Trail Alliance on the 1,200-mile trail; all of them are backpackers.
One group of young people that I came to know and respect was comprised of five kids in their late teens or early 20s. They are putting in a summer living out of tents working for WisCorps. WisCorps, based out of La Crosse, is a nonprofit Americorps organization that serves the Midwest in conservation efforts. Basically after a screening process young adults work their butts off all summer, learn a lot and earn a nice addition to their resumes. After three days those kids were like family to everyone and greatly respected.
Mic Pelech of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, was our crew leader on day one. There were five crews; our group had six people. Our task on the section we were working on was the removal of trees that were small and too close to the trail, along with some rock removal, with short detours – as in 10 to 100 feet – around sections of trail that were too wet for hikers. The tree removal is necessary because the mostly silver maple will overgrow the trail and hang up on backpacks. The dry stream bed, bridge building is a matter of carefully placing rocks that are separated with openings for flowing water. This keeps hikers feet dry when the streams are flowing. Everything about the day was 100 percent physical labor with massive thought put into safety and the environment.
During the next three days I worked with four crews. I spent time with Lisa Szela, and at night we all ate together while we sat and visited. I hiked 1,244 miles of the Appalachian Trail in 1991 so I felt like I was with family. Those guys and gals even gave me a trail name; it was MOB. My buddy Rod Bensley, who passed away this past November, always called me Outdoor Boy. But there was another Mark in our group so I was now MOB.
On the last night of this experience Butch Clendenning of Rib Lake, Wisconsin, whom I met at his home the night before, cooked an incredible meal of homemade chili with a pork shoulder that he had smoked. Buzz – the guy who thinks I look old – made a cherry and blueberry cheesecake. Butch even made me a loaf of bread to take home – and he made a section of his land available for the Ice Age Trail. That’s a really big deal.
Folks if you are into anything that I wrote about, Butch and Buzz need helpers in the Taylor County area; they honestly do. Lisa can help with that or with volunteering. Everything about the Ice Age Trail and the Ice Age Trail Alliance is cool.
Visit IceAgeTrail.Org or call 608-798-4453 for more information.
Sunset
