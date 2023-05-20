Hello from Opal, South Dakota, a wonderful small community 30 miles south west of Faith.
I, Heather Senn, am excited to join the Tri-State Neighbor team as a 2023 Crop Watcher. Our main “crop” like many who ranch in western South Dakota is our calf crop every year, as well as putting up hay in the summer.
April was droughty for us. As each week passed I prayed that we wouldn’t stay that way. We received 0.40 inches of rain total the last week of April through the first week of May, and that gave us some hope.
Skip forward to last week, and our area received a very widespread soaking two days of rain May 12-13. In total from that rain, we received 3.38 inches of precipitation. Praise the Lord!
I can already see the difference in our pastures and hay ground as the grass had started growing. It was definitely behind but now holds promise to a healthy crop.
We raise registered Red Angus and commercial cows. This year’s calf crop is an exciting one that will continue to move us forward. My husband and I enjoy driving through them to evaluate the matings that have been years in the making. They are branded and ready to go to summer pasture.
We are wrapping up our AI’ing breeding season today, May 15, with our cows this afternoon. The heifers were bred May 1 and are still close to home in a pasture waiting for the summer grass to be ready. I am excited that with the extensive rain last week they will get to go grass this week.
Other happenings here are the wrapping up of school next week on May 24. My kiddos have been counting down the days. I am excited to have them home for the summer. Our children are such a big part of our day-to-day operations. Raising kids in agriculture is a wonderful way for them to grow up. Being able to teach them to have a great work ethic and seeing close up just how precious and fragile life is are two of the main core life lessons of ranch life.
I am looking forward to updating you on our moisture, grass, crops and other happenings from our Senn Red Angus crew and cows throughout this summer.
Heather runs West River’s Senn Red Angus with husband Jerry where they raise registered and commercial cows. Their six kids are a big part of the operation, learning and growing as they help on the ranch.