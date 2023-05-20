ONEIDA, Ill. — The Rylanders pay careful attention to planting details even on land they know won’t yield as high as the county or state averages.

One of the fields they rent in Knox County was previously strip-mined for coal. Topsoil was replaced on the reclaimed land. Still, it only gets about 100 bushels per acre of corn because of poor water retention and soil structure. That doesn’t stop Doug Rylander from getting off the tractor and getting his hands dirty to check the depth and placement of the newly planted corn there.

His dad Dave comes to have a close look as well.

Dave had been getting water and loading fertilizer, a Pivot Bio microbial fertilizer product. They also applied liquid nitrogen, not anhydrous, before planting.

“We started earlier than we ever had,” Dave said of starting to plant both corn and soybeans on April 15.

They planted test plots for DeKalb and Pioneer on April 27 and expect to finish all their planting by about mid-May, depending on rain.

On May 4 they were on high alert when a rotary hoe was spotted in the area where they planted corn so early. It meant there could be emergence problems there so Dave headed over that way to check it out.

“At this point, it looks like we will replant the first two varieties we planted on April 15, but the next two look quite a bit better,” Dave said May 9 after checking his earliest planted corn.

He said he will meet with seed experts to decide exactly what to do.