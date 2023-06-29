Rain and hail was the story of the weekend in western South Dakota.

Hail measuring up to ping-pong ball-sized fell at Senn Red Angus near Opal Friday night, June 23, crop watcher Heather Senn reporter. The ranch collected 3.4 inches of rain over the weekend.

Neighbors had it worse. About 22 miles to the west, hail measured tennis ball sized, damaging crops and stripping trees of their leaves.

“They won’t be able to put up hay,” Senn said.

To the northeast of the ranch about 30 miles, Faith had more than 6 inches of rain over three days. There was even more in Dupree, further east. Her husband, Jerry Senn, drove through the town Saturday. Heavy rains left floodwater surrounding buildings.

“Creeks are rising and dams are getting filled,” Heather Senn said.

The moisture helped the Senn ranch catch up on moisture. Pastures were a little parched but are looking better after the rain, Senn said. While most of their cattle are on piped tanks, the rain helped replenish dams in a couple of places, allowing them to support cattle there for longer into the season.

Cattle work has slowed down since the second group of cows was implanted June 20, the last big push for spring cattle work.

“We’re excited to see the genetics from those embryos next spring,” Senn said.

The Senns were waiting on tractor repairs to begin haying. The crop was able to catch some rain in the meantime, helping it plump up a bit. Senn expected to be haying over the Fourth of July holiday. While staying close to home, they planned to catch the fireworks display in town or maybe shoot some off at home.

“Since we got rain it’s actually an option this year,” she said.

Others in the area had baled their hay before the rain. Some hay was down and got rained on.

“But I don’t hear ranchers complaining,” Senn said. “They’re so thankful for this rain to kick everything into gear.”

The Senn kids are continuing their rodeo play days, participating in barrels, poles and goat tying. It’s been fun to watch them improve over the four-week series, Senn said.

“It’s a good experience for the kiddos to get in the arena with the horses when they’re young and see if that’s something they’re interested in,” she said.