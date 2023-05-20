SCHLESWIG, Iowa — Brian Sieren finished up spring planting May 4 after starting on April 24.

“We moved right along and were pretty close to our normal schedule,” says Sieren, who farms near here in Crawford County.

Planting corn was first on the list, and he says the top 4 to 6 inches of the soil had decent moisture despite dry conditions prior to the planters beginning to roll.

Sieren said May 11 that most of the corn was done in his area, adding a good amount of soybeans remain to be planted.

“After the next couple of days, the forecast looks pretty good to get a lot done,” he says.

Windy conditions had kept sprayers out of the field, but Sieren says those conditions have lessened.

“It’s nice to not have to fight 30 mph or higher winds every day,” he says.

Sieren says while his immediate area is fairly dry, other parts of west central Iowa had heavy rain early in the week.

“I think we will see those guys get rolling again soon,” he says. “Next week looks like a really good week.”