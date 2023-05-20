BRIDGEWATER, Iowa — Aaron McCurdy and his father Mike have navigated everything from drought to hail to get this year’s crop planted.

“We’re probably a little under half done,” he said May 10. “We had 2.25 inches of rain a couple days ago, so we’re in another weather delay at the moment.”

The father-son duo was just over half done planting corn. McCurdy says some corn that was planted over a week ago was just starting to spike, adding corn planted in early April took a long time to emerge.

“We were pretty dry when we got started,” he says. “We dug into a tile line in late March and early April, and there was no water. We have had some rain, but we are a long way from being caught up.”

McCurdy started planting beans on May 1.

“It was still pretty cold, so we planted 115 acres that day and switched to corn May 2,” he says. “We like planting beans early. The yield difference is pronounced.”

McCurdy says planting remains close to schedule.