The Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board is seeking volunteers for the Real Wisconsin Cheese Grill and for the interactive Dairy Lane at the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair, Aug. 3-13 in West Allis, Wisconsin.
The Real Wisconsin Cheese Grill located in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion serves … you guessed it .. grilled cheese! The organizers are seeking volunteers to serve grilled cheese with a smile.
Dairy Lane features new displays using the latest technologies to educate people of all ages about the importance of the dairy industry here in Wisconsin. Individuals who have a passion for talking with people about dairying and Wisconsin are encouraged to volunteer with Dairy Lane.
Visit WSFDairyPromo.org for more information. Click on the volunteer box on the home page to reach an online form showing shift availability. Click on the desired shift and complete the questionnaire. Volunteers receive a free shirt, fair admission, a grilled-cheese sandwich and a shake. There are also some paid positions still available for Dairy Lane. Email programassistant@wsfdairypromo.org for more information.
The Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board is comprised of individuals passionate about promoting Wisconsin’s $45.6 billion dairy industry during the Wisconsin State Fair. The board provides educational opportunities for attendees with its interactive Dairy Lane exhibit as well as cow- and goat-milking demonstrations, while also managing the Real Wisconsin Cheese Grill, Dairyland Shake Shop and Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction. The board helps fund scholarships for students pursuing careers in the dairy industry, and offers volunteer opportunities for dairy youth to become involved. Visit WSFDairyPromo.org or www.facebook.com/WSFDairyPromoBoard for more information.