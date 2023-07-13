People are also reading…
Kids of all ages can have hands-on experience with exhibits across the Farm Technology Days grounds. They’ll also earn a participation prize.
- Staying Safe – The Progressive Agriculture Foundation will feature safety and health stations – All-Terrain Vehicle and Utility Task Vehicle Safety, Grain Safety, Lawnmower and Sun Safety, and Power Take-Off and Blind Spot Safety.
- 70-foot-long soil pit – The U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service’s soil pit will show what’s going on underground. Also offered will be Pollinator Partnership posters, native pollinator-seed packets and “soil crayons” made from recycled crayons and different soils.
- Diversity in Diesel, Trucks, Gators, Excavators and Welding – The Madison Area Technical College-Reedsburg Campus will feature a virtual welding station, autosteer on a John Deere 8521 S4 Gator on a small driving course, operation of a 600 HP Cummins diesel-engine performance trainer, an excavator-skill challenge and diagnostic engine tests on a diesel engine “
- Recreational Riding, Roping and Saddling – The Wisconsin Horse Council will give kids the choice of roping a steer head or saddling a horse. Council members will answer questions about the horses.
- You’re On In 3 — 2 -1! – Youth are invited to learn about modern media and promotion with activities involving social media, interviewing skills and going live on the show’s Facebook channel.
- Big Engines and Miniature Farmscapes – Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club will feature a miniature farmscape and many gas and steam engines.
- Button it up with the DNR! – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will share information about wildlife, forestry and water quality, and lead a button-making station.