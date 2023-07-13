Farm Technology Days is providing an educational youth program for the 2023 show. This year youth of all ages will be able to have hands-on experience with a wide range of different agricultural exhibits across the grounds. Those attending will earn a prize to commemorate their participation.
Youth under the age of 12 can attend Farm Technology Days with their parents, guardians or youth leaders for free. The Youth Ag Adventure will include seven stops.
● Staying Safe on the Farm – Since 1995 the Progressive Agriculture Foundation has been providing hands-on potentially life-saving safety and health education to rural communities through its PAF Safety Day program. During this year’s Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, the PAF Safety Day program invites youth and families of all ages to visit its safety and health stations and other agricultural-related exhibits during the event as part of a special passport program. The passport program will consist of several stations including All-Terrain Vehicle and Utility Task Vehicle Safety, Grain Safety, Lawnmower and Sun Safety, and Power Take-Off and Blind Spot Safety. After completing five of the seven areas of the passport individuals will receive a free PAF Safety Day T-shirt.
● A 70-foot-long soil pit – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is digging a 70-foot-long soil pit that will provide a real-life glimpse of what’s going on underground. Attendees can stop by the Soil Health and Pollinators booths to learn more about the agency’s programs and conservation initiatives, and pick up free Pollinator Partnership posters and native pollinator-seed packets for planting. Participants will learn what different soil colors indicate by evaluating and using “soil crayons” made from combining recycled crayons and different soil types. While participants use the soil crayons to complete their activity, Wisconsin soil professionals will discuss soil-health topics and explain why soils are different colors.
● Diversity in Diesel, Trucks, Gators, Excavators, Welding, and More! – Madison Area Technical College-Reedsburg Campus will have a wide variety of hands-on activities and equipment for youth of all ages to participate in. Some of the many activities available in the exhibit include a virtual welding station, autosteer on a John Deere 8521 S4 Gator on a small driving course, operation of a fully functional 600 HP Cummins diesel-engine performance trainer, an excavator-skill challenge and diagnostic engine tests on a diesel engine “
● Hi, Ho Silver! Recreational Riding, Roping, and Saddling – The Wisconsin Horse Council has planned a full program of demonstrations and how-tos to showcase this vital industry in Wisconsin. The equine ag-adventure activity will give kids the choice of roping a steer head or saddling a horse. Members of the council will answer any questions people may have about the horses, and have information about all of the opportunities the Wisconsin Horse Council offers throughout the year.
● You’re On In 3 - 2 -1! – All youth are invited to step into the shoes of a reporter to have a taste of modern media and promotion with activities involving social media, interviewing skills and going live on the show’s Facebook channel.
● Big Engines and Miniature Farmscapes – Show hosts Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club will open a miniature farmscape so youth can have a bird’s-eye view of a traditional farming community. It’s farm fun in miniature. In addition the club will have an array of gas and steam engines on display.
● Button it up with the DNR! – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will share information about some of the programs present such as wildlife, forestry and water quality, and lead a button-making station.