Question: I was taking ibuprofen (600 milligrams, two times per day) for arthritis pain, but I had to stop because it was causing renal insufficiency. This had happened before while I was on meloxicam. Does curcumin have the same effects on the kidneys as NSAIDs like these?

Answer: We trust you are under close medical supervision. The dose of ibuprofen that you were taking is prescription strength. Meloxicam (Mobic) is also a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) that is prescribed for arthritis pain.

Many people don’t realize that NSAIDs can cause kidney damage. We are glad that your doctor was monitoring your renal function.

A review of 29 randomized controlled trials of curcumin for arthritis found that this natural product reduces inflammation and pain (Frontiers in Immunology, July 22, 2022). To our surprise, researchers have also investigated curcumin for its potential benefits against kidney disease (Frontiers in Pharmacology, March 15, 2023). There is reason to believe that it might be helpful rather than harmful to the kidneys.

Whatever approach you consider for your arthritis pain, you will need oversight by your physician and regular monitoring of your renal function.

•••

Question: I recently got bad news after my DEXA bone density scan. My wrist is now in the range of osteoporosis. Which type of calcium supplement is the best choice to help build back my bones? I do strength training and I eat a healthy diet, so this new test result is unexpected and alarming.

Answer: Doctors often recommend calcium carbonate or calcium citrate supplements. That’s because they provide the most calcium in each pill. Vitamin D is also essential for the body to use calcium effectively.

There is growing controversy about the benefits of calcium supplements, however. Calcification of soft tissue, especially in the cardiovascular system, has cardiologists concerned. A diet high in dark green leafy veggies, beans, almonds and low-fat dairy products may be a better option. Physical activity is also crucial for maintaining strong bones, so keep up your training.

•••

Question: My new doctor started me on amlodipine for high blood pressure. Before long, I broke out in the worst rash I’ve ever had! I was miserable!

Although I told the doctor about it, she said, “no way it could be amlodipine” and ignored my complaint. Is this a recognized side effect?

Answer: Skin rash is relatively uncommon with amlodipine, but when it occurs, this adverse reaction can be quite serious. Your doctor should have investigated. A far more common side effect is fluid retention (edema), especially around the legs and ankles.