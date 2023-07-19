The Labrador Retriever has been surpassed as America’s most popular breed by the French Bulldog.

These dogs are absolutely adorable and have great personalities which makes them very appealing to many families. But from a veterinary standpoint, these dogs can get expensive fast.

One of the many reasons why is because of their conformation and their “smushy” faces. These smushy faces are termed “brachycephalic” with brachy meaning short and cephalic meaning head. They can get Brachycephalic Obstructive Airway Syndrome (BOAS) which can be very serious.

Brachycephalic Obstructive Airway Syndrome

French Bulldogs, English Bulldogs, and Boston Terriers are the main culprits for BOAS. They have small nasal openings (stenotic nares), an elongated soft palate, everted laryngeal saccules (small pouches inside the larynx), laryngeal collapse, and nasopharyngeal turbinates that extend past the nose and into the pharynx. On top of all of this, they can also have a trachea that is too small in diameter (hypoplastic trachea).

Clinical signs

Most owners report that their dog has always snored but are not concerned about that. In fact, one study showed that 58% of BOAS dog owners did not think that their dog had a breathing problem.

What will eventually concern most owners is when their dog starts having exercise intolerance or heat intolerance. This can be very scary as the dogs cannot catch their breath, their tongues turn purple, and they can even pass out.

Some BOAS dogs can have secondary symptoms such as vomiting, regurgitation, and pneumonia. Clinical signs can occur at any age, however they are most commonly noticed as puppies or young adults. Obesity can make the symptoms worse.

Diagnosis

Diagnosing BOAS is usually done under a light plane of anesthesia. Once sedated, the nose, the nasal pharynx, the length of the soft palate, the shape of the tonsils and the larynx are assessed. Sometimes an upper airway scope is indicated, chest X-rays, or even a CT can be helpful, too.

In some cases, doctors can choose to do an exercise tolerance test to grade the BOAS from 0 to 3 in severity. After 3 minutes of trotting at 5 miles per hour, respiratory noise, mucous membrane/tongue color, amount of inspiratory effort, and amount of difficulty breathing are assessed.

A Grade 0 means the dog is normal. Grade I has mild noise but no exercise intolerance. Grade II would be moderate clinical signs that would require surgery. And Grade III would be severe clinical signs that would require emergency surgical intervention.

Treatment

BOAS is usually treated with the appropriate surgery. If the nares are too small, they are widened. If the palate is too long, it is shortened. If the laryngeal saccules are everted, they will be removed.

Prognosis

Postoperative complications occur in approximately 12% of dogs and overall mortality is between 3-7%.

Prevention

Dogs that have BOAS should not be used for breeding because this problem will be passed on to their puppies.

Keeping a BOAS dog in a lean body condition can help. BOAS dogs should avoid strenuous exercise, heat and humidity. If you have a brachycephalic breed, make sure to have your veterinarian assess their airway health.