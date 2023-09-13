It’s that time of year when we are anticipating cooler weather and we start preparing for winter. We are not alone in our preparation. Soon the mice will start moving into any warm place they can find.

This prompts many of us to use poison to control their occupancy. But this can cause many challenges for our pets, especially our dogs.

The main types of rodenticides are cholecalciferol-based, bromethaliln, or anticoagulants. Know what kind you use so that if your pets get into them, your veterinarian will know how to treat them.

Cholecalciferol-based

Cholecalciferol is vitamin D3. Too much of this vitamin causes the kidneys to fail, the heart and lungs to malfunction, and many tissues to turn into mineral.

Around 18-36 hours after ingestion, the animal will start to vomit, have diarrhea, be depressed, increase their water consumption and have an irregular heartbeat. Soon, the animal will die.

If your pet ate this type of rodenticide, you want to get them to your veterinarian as soon as possible for decontamination, bloodwork, IV fluids and supportive medications. The medications may be necessary for several weeks and even then, the animals have a poor prognosis.

Bromethalin

Bromethalin changes how the nervous system works by depleting ATP. The symptoms can occur over a wide range of time from 24 hours post-ingestion to two weeks post-ingestion.

These signs include paralysis, ataxia, loss of the ability to vocalize, hyperexcitability, seizures and muscle tremors.

Again, if you pet gets in to this rodenticide, get them to your veterinarian as soon as possible for decontamination. There are very few drugs that will help, so supportive care is about all we can do. The prognosis is again poor.

Anticoagulants

One of the most recognized anticoagulants is warfarin but due to mice becoming resistant to it, it is no longer used heavily. Therefore, new anticoagulant rodenticides have been developed. These work by decreasing clotting factors that depend on vitamin K.

The result is within 72 hours of ingestion, the pet will have hemorrhage, weakness, pale mucous membranes, hard time breathing, coughing, exercise intolerance, lameness and swollen joints.

As always, get your pet to your veterinarian as soon as possible. Once they are decontaminated, vitamin K will be started for up to 30 days. When treated quickly, many patients do well.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has banned several anticoagulants from residential consumer use. Instead, these are only available for commercial use.

What is challenging for us as veterinarians is that these products actually have a treatment. The two listed before do not and have a much worse prognosis.

Rodents

What happens if your dog or cat eats a mouse that died of one of the above rodenticides?

It can be worrisome and should be treated as if they ate the poison itself.

Most of the time, the rodents do not overindulge on poison, but you have to take every precaution necessary to protect your pets.

Conclusion

Write down what rodenticide you put out this year. It could save your pets’ lives if they should get into it on accident. Think every placement of rodenticide through very thoroughly so that you do not put your pets at risk for eating it.