I worked with my father every day on the farm, but I didn’t realize until I was much older what a rare thing that was and how it would keep his memory alive.

I can’t be much different from most other farm kids, can I? We began doing chores around the feed lot and barn as soon as we were old enough to lift a scoop shovel or wield a three-tined pitchfork. We graduated to driving trucks and tractors, making stacks in the alfalfa field and shoveling wheat and corn into and out of bins.

All the while, our dads were nearby, doing their own chores and somehow managing to keep track of our progress – with a few lapses that created the opportunity for teaching moments. How my dad managed to work a full farm day and keep an eye on me and my big brother, Jim, is a mystery I have never been able to solve.

And, as I said, I never realized what a treasure it was to have all that time – even hard, physical work time – around my dad. I grew up in a family where that’s just the way it was. That’s just the way it was on the family farms I knew about. Dads and their kids grew up working together as soon as the kids were old enough to see over the steering wheel of the pickup.

What would have been unusual is if we hadn’t spent all that time with our dads. In my day, some of the town kids lived in families where the dad left the house in the morning and returned for supper. I sometimes envied them, I confess. I thought of them as living in a “Father Knows Best’’ home, where Jim Anderson left in the morning and returned just in time for the evening meal.

In farm families, the ones I knew, anyway, when a dad left the house in the morning, so did his field-aged kids. And we didn’t expect to return before he did. Looking back, I see it was a great way to grow up, a special time with a dad, although it didn’t always feel special when we were fixing fence or working cattle.

My friend Larry helped show me how special it was to have time to do things with a father. Larry and I played in the same dance band for years. He also played gigs in a trio with his dad, a keyboard wizard. Larry played excellent bass. We were heading for a dance one evening when he said how much he liked having that time with his dad. As I considered that, it occurred to me that it was kind of like me and my dad working together.

Not too long after Larry talked about him and his dad, he had to miss a gig we already had booked. I asked my older son, who plays bass, if he would fill in for Larry. He agreed. We worked through some of our songs. He picked them up easily. Making music with my kid was a grand experience. We did it a few other times when Larry had obligations. Each time was just great. Of course, it could have been just about any other activity. It was about the dad and the kid, not necessarily the music we played,

Speaking of music, my dad used to sing in the field. He had a solid tenor voice. Out in the middle of half a section, he really put it in road gear. His voice, I mean. Tractor, windrower or combine, it didn’t matter. He sang those Irish ballads and show tunes, and you could hear him almost forever.

My brother Jim learned to do that, too. I got a kick out of hearing him sing those early rock and roll tunes. If Elvis or Jerry Lee or Fats Domino had hired on the summer, they wouldn’t have sounded better than my brother. I figure he picked it up from our dad, as he and I did with so many other things in our farm lives.

Me? I wasn’t much of a singer. I had a knack for picking up the words to new songs on KOMA radio, and I tried to belt out the songs. If a car drove near the field, I went silent, though, I never did learn to sing as freely as my dad.

That’s about the only lesson I didn’t pick up from working with him those farming years.