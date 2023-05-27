Terry Woster Columnist Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D. Follow Terry Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I don’t know about you, but I get flustered when someone stops and asks me for directions, even directions to a place I know well.

I hem and haw, start and stop, change the landmarks I mentioned earlier and guess at how many blocks or miles before the highway sign or barn with peeling paint. I find myself saying things like, “Go three blocks past the next stop sign, turn left for a couple of blocks and it’s the second shop on the right, next to the red house that just got painted green. You can’t miss it.’’

I remember doing that sort of thing a couple of times out in the country. A guy with a family in a sedan once stopped next to the field where I mowed alfalfa. I shut down the Ford and walked to the fence. He was looking for a place halfway between Kennebec and Lyman, only south and a little closer to Lyman than Kennebec. I think I sent him in the general direction, but he could have wound up down by the White River, for all I know. I could have driven to the place myself. I just couldn’t describe how.

Remembering that reminds me of an old cartoon about the guy who says something like, “Sometimes I wonder what happened to all the people who stopped and asked me for directions.’’ (Maybe they are in the White River?)

The vehicle Nancy drives came with a nifty navigation system. A guy can enter an address and the navigation system plots a route to that address. Not only that. A pleasant voice comes through the sound system to tell the driver when to turn and other helpful information. It’s a far cry from “a quarter mile past the second steel grain bin, look for a two-track trail that goes northwest over the ridge.’’

I have noticed, as I have driven in Denver, say, or Minneapolis, that the voice loses some of its pleasantness when I make an error and the route must be altered to compensate. With each “recalculating route,’’ “recalculating route,’’ the voice seems to lose patience with me. I know it’s an artificial voice and has no feelings. It sure sounds like it does, though. It makes me feel like I should apologize.

I sometimes feel that way with Alexa, too. She’s a device in our house that can do things like turn lights on and off. I guess she can, anyway. We don’t have her programmed for that. I doubt we have the house wired for that. Mostly, I ask her to play music. When I say, “Alexa, play Bobby Vee, please,’’ Nancy scoffs. “She isn’t real. You don’t need to say please.’’ Maybe not, but I tell you what. She seems to respond more quickly when I make requests instead of giving commands.

There’s considerable talk these days about artificial intelligence and whether it could be dangerous for humans. Like, could the machines take over the world, you know? The navigation system in a vehicle is an early form of artificial intelligence, and sometimes it seems to have a mind of its own. The one in our car does, for sure.

Once in Denver, we decided to go to a big store across town, whatever “across town’’ means in a place where everything is town. I plugged the address into the system and followed every direction to the letter. When the device said, “Your destination is on the right,’’ we were in a cul-de-sac in the heart of a residential neighborhood, not a commercial business in sight. At that point, I’d have settled for a barn with peeling paint.

On another trip, taking a route I had never driven before in another state, I made a wrong turn in the middle of farm country. The navigation system had me back-track a couple of miles, take a dirt lane, startle a flock of crows from a huge tree next to the road, enter a farm yard, make a 180-degree turn and return to about a quarter mile from where I lost my way. Then it sent me on the correct road, behind schedule but having seen a menacing flock of crows. I’m told a group of crows is called a “murder,’’ not a flock. Lost in the wilderness, I could understand why.

Most of the time, the navigation device gets me from here to there. Now and then, I wish I could pull over and ask a kid on a tractor for directions.