One of my favorite farm memories, one that comes to mind often when I daydream, began as a frustrating moment in a field of wheat stubble.

I had spent the day bouncing on the yellow seat cushion of a John Deere 720 diesel, pulling a chisel over the recently harvested field. I guess the goal was to work the soil while leaving much of the stubble above ground.

I was 15 or so. I didn’t care about the goal of chiseling stubble. I just knew I would be there until sunset unless it rained. It hadn’t rained for a long stretch of hot days. No reason it would this day. I took a deep seat on the John Deere.

Side note: A historian I knew told of settlers who reached South Dakota during an unusually wet spell in the late 1800s. When things turned dry again, many of those settlers up and left. “Folks sometimes ask me, ‘Do you think it will rain?’’’ he said. “I say, ‘Why would it? It never has.’’’

Anyway, I was resigned to a day of chiseling. It didn’t bother me. If it wasn’t that, it would be something else. That’s how farming was to me when I was a teenager.

Another aside: My favorite editor in my newspaper career once apologized for pulling me off one assignment and giving me another one without warning. Don’t apologize, I said. That’s how newspapering works. One day you do one thing, and the next day you do something else. She repeated that line often. And she agreed it was true of farming, too.

Well, back to the tractor and chisel. As happened every other day, the sun reached the horizon. By the time I finished a last pass around the field, it was getting seriously dark. We never farmed with lights, so I threw in the clutch, put the gearshift in neutral and shut down the diesel. That’s when it got frustrating.

My dad had dropped me off after the noon meal and said he would be back at day’s end to get me. I was a good two miles from home, tired, hungry as all get out, and without transportation. I had never known a time when one of us unhooked an implement and drove the tractor home, so I sucked the last drops of water from the jug and sat down on the drawbar to wait. I was frustrated, as well as hungry and tired.

I sat for about 10 minutes before the frustration boiled over. I slapped my work gloves against the tractor tire, pulled my Bailey U-Roll-It western-style straw hat tight on my head and walked out of the field. I turned east onto the dirt road and set off for the home place.

For the first, oh, quarter mile, my stride was long and fast. It matched my mood and no two ways about it. It wasn’t long, though, that the anger and frustration began to disappear as I started to pay attention to the prairie around me.

The day-long pop-pop of the John Deere was fading from inside my head, and the countryside seemed quiet, without a breeze, without the noise of a truck or tractor engine. Gradually, I began to pick out the night sounds. The rustle of an animal, probably a pheasant, through the fireweed along the fence line. The lowing of a cow in a pasture somewhere behind me. The brittle chirp of crickets in the road ditch. The bark of a neighbor’s dog off in the distance somewhere. And, eventually, the deep, distant growl of a grain truck working its way up a rise in a road.

As I walked farther, I realized the night wasn’t really dark. My eyes adjusted, and I could pick out the steel posts and strands of barbed wire that made up the fence line. I stopped and looked behind me. The sun was long gone, but a rose-colored glow painted the western horizon. When I turned and resumed my pace, I started to see a glow in the east where an almost-full moon was about to rise. It was enough to make a young guy catch his breath.

A few strides later, I heard the distinctive b-r-a-a-p of my dad’s pickup leaving the farm yard in a hurry. A few second later, I could see headlights moving up the road.

I accepted the ride home when Dad got to me. I have to say, though, I wouldn’t have minded finishing the walk.