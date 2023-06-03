Jim Woster Associate Editor Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation. Follow Jim Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A common theme amongst most parents, especially as time marches, is “where did it go?!” I’m referring, of course, to the years and especially those years, which pass for a teenage daughter from those, “But Mom, everybody is going to be there, why can’t I go?” to the era of that same daughter now dealing with a different generation, involving much different times, but much of the same dialogue involving her kids.

Daughter, Michelle and her younger daughter, LuLu, came for a few days over Mother’s Day weekend and when I say “younger,” allow me to clarify age. I’m referring to a senior at the University of Minnesota. To his credit, our son-in-law, remained in Minneapolis to make certain that his mother’s special day was celebrated, while the older granddaughter, Tessa, was working and grandson Simon was camping.

Another “pause to reflect” moment, is the realization that New York City granddaughter, August, is seriously visiting colleges. Next year will be her senior year. “Where did it go?!”

I don’t think there is an official age when our kids decide that it is more important and certainly more beneficial to spend time with friends rather than the old folks. As I think about it, it is much easier for a youngster to break from the parents if she or he is not involved in chores twice each day. Nothing like a milk cow, a few sows, a herd of beef cows and yes, a chicken coop to insure closeness between parents and their offspring. A bond that will last for many years.

Our three children are good about remembering their mom on not only Mother’s Day but most any other occasion. In fact, all three are also very good about coming home, which can be a chore when the point of departure is Los Angeles (Jimmy) or Brooklyn, (Sara) for either Thanksgiving or Christmas and sometimes both. All three, and most often their families, seldom, if ever, miss the Woster family summertime gathering at Thunderstik Lodge, and barring some unforeseen pandemic, they will be with us again in July.

Another common theme amongst parents is “the noticeable difference” between three children who carry the same genetic structure. Yes, there are many similarities, but each possesses different talents and enjoys different avenues of entertainment. For example, and I suspect this is a result of the genetic pool, none are particularly athletic but are all musically inclined.

Son, Jim, is an excellent writer, speaker, cook and conservationist. Jim was on the Lincoln High debate team and as a point of interest, his partner was recently retired U.S. Attorney, Ron Parsons. Lincoln was traditionally noted for very good debate teams and won its share of matches.

I remember an incident, which speaks to the time and dedication that debate required, at least back in the day of note cards rather than laptop computers. I was preparing to leave for the stockyards about 4:30 one morning, when I heard voices in the basement, the location of Jim’s bedroom. When I went down to check it out, there was Jim and Ron, elbow deep in note cards, preparing for a tournament at Watertown High School. They had yet to so much as take a nap.

With those hours, they might as well have worked at the yards. I should mention that for years, if a South Dakota debate team wished to advance to the next level of competition, the road almost always went through Watertown.

Daughter, Michelle, was, shall we say, a bit more interested in getting out, and that began as a child. Many mornings, almost as quickly as jumping out of bed, she would crawl up on the couch, peer out the window toward the Theophilus house, hoping that her buddy, Nikki, might be up and running. If so, breakfast moved down the list of things to do. Time to get outside or across the street.

Michelle was easily the, shall we say, most driven, when it came to performance in the classroom. Anything short of an A was cause for consternation and an uninvited visit to the teacher responsible for the recorded grade.

Sara had more than her share of friends, but was very satisfied in her room, with the door shut, family dog lying along side and reading.

I always enjoyed report card day, when she reminded her mother, who had again commented that she was “capable of better work”, that “There are lots of kids in my class who would kill for a B.” I suspect, because of my academic performance over the years, I quietly sided with Sara, meaning most often I too would have been overjoyed at a B.

Sara was and is our family artist, and I mean that with utmost pride. Art has been her life, both personally and professionally, which in part explains her love for the Big Apple. In fact, she has written and had published a book about her passion, which is titled “Painting Can Save Your Life, How and Why We Paint.”

So different, yet so much alike in so many ways, which is how it should be.

Penny and I have learned one thing, parental pride knows no time nor mileage boundaries, and that pride is easily extended to grandkids! Ours is a very blessed family, to say the least.

Stay safe and thanks a million for keeping us fed.