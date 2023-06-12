Jim Woster Associate Editor Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation. Follow Jim Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Those who know me probably assumed that at some point a few words of column would be devoted to government debt, budgets and reductions in the expense line.

By the time this writing effort hits the mailbox, the “crisis” of not raising the debt ceiling will have been conquered, the money tree orchard, which sits on Pennsylvania Avenue will have been trimmed, watered and ready for another year of production and the rest of us will be merrily about our business.

I have learned over the years that how much a person, business or government entity owes is not really all that important, as long as someone else is responsible for paying it off. In the case of our monstrous federal obligation, that’s the reason we have grandkids. Right?

I suppose we could hope for that same solution with our personal and business debt, but as opposed to D.C., our lender, whomever that may be, would be hard pressed to allow that to happen. Besides, in all my travels, I have yet to see a money tree in anyone’s back yard.

Before I go further, it is good that I am not involved in the dollar discussions at the federal level because my personal track record when it comes to a balanced budget is not all that great. The good news is that it is our personal dollars involved. Also, I was blessed with a monetarily conservative spouse and Stan Ter Horst, who managed all things having to do with the Olsen-Frankman Livestock annual budget, was even more tight fisted than Penny. Thank goodness!

I have probably written this before, but not only was Stan a marvelous business person, he also kept a pair of coveralls, work boots and a whip in the closet, just in case we were shorthanded some morning. In retrospect, he was also not too bad in the cattle alley.

Like so many other couples of our generation, we didn’t have much starting out. Enough to pay the bills, but any discretionary spending was heavily prioritized, with the old cattle guy’s involvement being to do what I was told.

We have friends, who shall remain nameless, who upon moving into the little ranch house they would call home and which began a very successful career in production agriculture, were so short of cash, they were forced to borrow grocery money from a family member. For most all of us back then it was a simple lifestyle because you rarely had extra cash, and if you did, how it was spent was a thoughtful and deliberate decision.

This is no way intended as a complaint because as I noted in my previous column, we are a blessed family. Barring the administration and members of Congress doing something even more rash than previous actions, we should be OK financially – not wealthy by any means, but certainly OK.

Speaking of Congress, why do so many members believe that the only way to attain a “balance” is to take in more money? Someone explain why spending even more dollars without a reduction in spending is the answer.

In 2021, income to the government received from federal taxes was a record, $4.1 trillion, up from $3.4 trillion in 2020. Last year, 2022, federal taxes collected by the government set another record at $4.9 trillion, an increase of $850 billion.

Over the past two years, federal tax collections have risen by $1.5 trillion, which is a 40% increase. There are few family business owners, who wouldn’t celebrate even half of that percentage increase over a two- year period.

Therein may lie much of the problem in our nation’s capital. Very few members of Congress have ever so much as owned and operated a lemonade stand and been forced to make the tough decisions that go along with the ownership of a small business.

When the welfare of your employees and the survival of your family rest on the decisions you make, it becomes very personal and much more difficult. I would add that in most cases, charging more for a product or service, rarely fits into the equation.

Ah well, this too shall will pass.

What will not pass without a note of kind thought and expression is Father’s Day. The old stockyards guy was blessed with several “dads.” There were Henry and Uncle Frank, with whom I was so fortunate to grow up and, of course, Olaf Tuntland, the proud Norwegian cattle buyer. He and I spent many of hours of travel and conversation. In fact, for those who may not know, I lived with Olaf and Edith for the better part of a year after joining the Stockyards family.

It is always an interesting exercise to reflect upon our dad and realize how much you had learned from him, even though he was not officially in a teaching role. We talk often of responsibility, for example, and at the Hank and Marie place that began with simple “chicken chores.” From there milking the little Jersey cow, throwing corn over the fence to a few sows and, of course the biggie, the beef cows. Whatever the “chore” it always came first, it had to be done and woe be it to the youngster who forgot. Thanks, Dad!

And to all our dads and grandpas, have a healthy and blessed Father’s Day.