In my previous column, while writing about behavioral health problems, especially amongst my farm and ranch friends, I commented, there is always “help and hope.” That is certainly true, but I failed to provide a bit of direction.

There are several wonderful modes of “help,” but because I have been a part of the Avera family for so many years and have a huge degree of confidence in the professionals who make up their behavioral health staff, allow me to feature the Avera Farm and Rural Stress Hotline. This toll-free number, 1-800-691-4336, is answered by a professional, 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

I should add that the Avera Behavioral Health Center, located a few blocks west of Louise Avenue on 69th Street in Sioux Falls, also offers urgent care capability in a crisis, and that service is available all day, every day. Very importantly, if you live some distance from Sioux Falls, the best choice would be the nearest emergency department.

Sorry I feel it necessary to include a few comments on a not so pleasant a topic, but it seems important.

There is no secret in this part of the country that my other “family” is South Dakota State University. In fact, a couple of weeks ago, Penny and I had supper with Wally and Sheila Wolles, long-time residents of California. Wally and I started at SDSU 63 years ago about this same week. Wally grew up on a farm a bit northwest of Dell Rapids. We hit it off the first week, and like several other third floor Scobey Hall residents of that era, we have remained very good friends.

This bit of history provides me a lead into the fact that this very week, is something special for Jackrabbits. This Saturday, Sept. 9 is the annual Beef Bowl.

Although Beef Bowl is normally a bit later in the season, this year it happens to be this weekend, and the day-long activities have become a highly anticipated tradition for many. The game is sold out, which is probably a product of the great event, but neither does it hurt that the current mid-major national champions will take the field against Montana State.

Cody Wright and his animal science crew will again put on a first-class beef barbecue. I sincerely thank Empirical Foods out of Dakota Dunes for again donating the beef. Eldon Roth started this many years ago, and the Roth family continues their support. I also want to thank the “new” livestock judging team coach, Tommy Norman, for all that he has done to make the 2023 Beef Bowl another special day in Brookings.

Speaking of “doing it again,” Yackley Ranches of Onida, South Dakota, represented by Bob and Elaine Yackley and David Minor of Sioux Falls Regional Livestock Market in Worthing, South Dakota, each donate a steer purchased from a youngster at the South Dakota State Fair. The proceeds of these steers go to support animal science. For those of you who keep abreast of the cattle market, this year’s proceeds will be substantial.

We put the steers on display adjacent to the bar barbecue area, which is located just a bit from the stadium, and at halftime premiums on the steers are sold with those proceeds going to the student athletes. The following folks purchased a bid paddle, giving them the opportunity to walk on the field in front of 19,000 fans and wave, dance or simply bid:

American Food Groups, Dan Rentschler and Tim Mouw. Dana and LaDawn Dykhous, Dana and the grandkids, First Bank and Trust, Tom Fishback, J & R Feeds of Lake Norden, South Dakota, Rusty and Sherry Antonen and The First National Bank in Sioux Falls, Brian Gilbert. The dollars raised are traditionally more than a little lucrative, and we thank our bidders for being a part of Beef Bowl.

Sioux Falls Regional Livestock is one of the markets in South Dakota, who, in the opinion of this old Stockyards guy, make up one of the overall best group of livestock auction markets anywhere in the country.

It has been quite a few years since I was a daily participant in the marketing business, but I can not begin to imagine how much capital is required to operate. For example, compared to the price level of 20 years ago, we can nearly triple the cost of the cattle. How about our truckers and what they are dealing with? In fact, everything that those folks and our auction markets need to operate each day has jumped a bunch.

I realize how much the profession of livestock marketing has changed but I think it important to remember that regardless of the size or location of a feedlot, those in charge still pay attention to what happens in Worthing, South Dakota. Our South Dakota auction markets are still a hugely important part of this nation’s cattle business, and that is a fact.

Speaking of special events, this is the weekend of the annual Honors Ceremony at the South Dakota Hall of Fame. What a marvelous group of 2023 inductees! I want to extend a heartfelt congratulations to my longtime friend, Walt Bones, who will be honored. So well deserved!

If you have never visited the Hall, which is located right off Interstate 90 in Chamberlain, I suggest you make that a priority.

As always, be extra careful in your fall labors and thanks for feeding the world.