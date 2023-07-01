Sheri Poore Tri-State Neighbor columnist Follow Sheri Poore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

My husband, Kirk Evenson, was the guest columnist in the June 16 issue of the Tri-State Neighbor, relating the story of our flight in his Cessna T210 in early May. That was the first half; here’s the second half of his narrative.

A day that was anything but normal "My plane is loaded for bear when it comes to instrument flight. It’s a safe plane. It’s a well-maintained plane. I say all this to give you a heads up and warn you that what happened on our flight home was not normal."

The June 16 column left off when Kirk wrote that he had just made a critical mistake during our emergency landing: he was landing downwind.

When I first turned toward the Freeport (Illinois) Albertus Airport, I thought the wind was coming from the south and that the runway was oriented west to east. But it wasn’t.

It was oriented from southwest to northeast – 240 to 60 degrees – and the wind, as I later discovered, was at 8 knots gusting to 16 from 220. I knew that at 7 knots a downwind landing would require almost 30% more runway to land. I also knew that even flying into the wind the Cessna 210 often required 3,000 feet – and that most small-town runways are 3,600 feet. Thus, I was faced with a downwind landing that might require 160% x 3,000 => 4,800 feet.

A few years ago, I had accidentally done a downwind landing in similar conditions but with less wind and I almost crashed. I came down in my Cessna Cutlass at what I thought was a normal descent and airspeed, but as I touched down I found the plane going so fast down the runway that it was skipping along. At the midway point I decided there wasn’t any way I’d be able to stop in time and began the go around with throttle to full power, followed by a normal pitch up.

Moments later I heard my stall horn sound and immediately pitched down and checked my airspeed – it was 40 knots, right at that plane’s stall line. Because I was moving with the wind, I was having trouble getting the air going over the wings to move fast enough to provide enough lift so the plane would climb.

This time, with no electrical power, if I aborted my landing, I wouldn’t have a stall horn to give me a few seconds’ warning in case I pitched up too quickly. I would find out when the plane stalled.

The plane finally touched down at about the midway point – harder than I wanted – but the main landing gear and nose wheel held. But now it was going down the runway at well over 100 mph. Out of habit I reached for the flaps to get them to retract so I could pull back on the yoke and use aerodynamic braking to put the weight on the main landing wheels and slow the plane down, but without power they wouldn’t move.

I moved my feet higher on the rudder pedals and gently pressed the brakes, testing to see if they would pull to the right, which at this speed would quickly take us off the runway. They didn’t.

The 1,000-foot landing target at the end of the runway was rapidly approaching. I pressed harder on the brakes, careful not to put too much weight on the nose gear and hoping they wouldn’t lock up and send the plane skidding. They worked perfectly.

Our downwind landing required all of 5,000 feet, and fortunately this town’s runway was 5,504 feet long. I made a note to thank my mechanics for getting my brakes to work perfectly when we needed them most.

By the time we got to the runway mark indicating we had 1,000 feet to go, the plane’s roll was quick but well under control. As I got to the end of the runway and began to turn off onto the taxiway Sheri and I had to yell to hear each other because our headsets didn’t work.

We taxied to the ramp and as I was shutting down the engine a police car pulled up with its lights flashing and the officer climbed out. Moments later the fire trucks arrived. We clambered out to meet them, and they asked us if we were the plane that had called the emergency.

The firefighters said they had been scanning the skies looking for us as they were driving up so if we went down, they could get there right away, but they hadn’t seen us land. They were relieved that we were OK.

I explained that our alternator had died, battery ran out of charge, avionics went down, and we then worked to get the plane on the ground.

Once the police officer was satisfied that we were OK he left. Meanwhile, the firefighters said they had to ask us some questions and got clipboards from their trucks. One firefighter was getting my name, address and phone number while the other was doing the same with Sheri. At one point I was asked my birth date and I said “9-11” and the year.

He looked at me with a smile on his face and said, “Hell of a birth date for a pilot.”

Before they left, we thanked them for racing out to the airport to look out for us. They said they lived to serve the community. Then Sheri took their picture.

While all this was going on a man named Cliff Wilewski wandered over to see what the commotion was about. Turns out he owns Heritage Aero, an aviation maintenance business in Freeport and – in an exception to his routine – he was working late on a Friday. He volunteered to tow the plane into one of his three massive hangars and work on it the next morning, Saturday. Most aviation maintenance shops don’t work on the weekend, yet he volunteered to do his best to get us in the air again, which I found exceptionally generous of him.

At his hangar, we were amazed at the work he was doing to restore heritage warbirds, massive planes with 1,400 horsepower. We pulled the cowling covers off my plane so he could do an initial inspection and then he hooked up the battery to a charger. Sheri was calling hotels to find one we could stay at for the night and eventually – with Cliff’s help – she was able to make a reservation.

He then gave us the keys to his Cadillac so we could get around town and said he’d let us know in the morning what he found out.

Back at the airport Saturday morning, I worked with Cliff to determine that the alternator had actually died. Sheri was trying to get a rental car so we could drive back to Sioux Falls, but the rental agencies were closed for the weekend. So, Cliff and his wife Kristen simply told us to take their Cadillac home to Sioux Falls, and then bring it back when the plane was fixed.

We couldn’t believe our good fortune in landing at Freeport and meeting such nice, generous people.

On the way home we talked about what had happened. What lessons had been learned. One lesson was that even though the avionics alarms were going off as if the world was going to end without them, I actually had all the critical equipment I needed: An engine that was running perfectly well, plus four hours of fuel; a yoke, rudder pedals and trim wheels that let me control the plane; and a lever I could use to move the landing gear into place.

In the end the critical element was simply what was going on between my ears.

If I had to do it again, I would take a deep breath after declaring the emergency and assess what I had rather than what was missing. Then I would check the wind and decide which approach was the safest to perform. We have a truism we often quote in aviation that as a pilot your priorities are aviate, navigate, communicate. That truism holds even during an emergency.

Although I have multiple backups in my plane, even including things such a second set of bifocal flight glasses, there was one piece of backup equipment that I realized I needed to get right away. That was an emergency hand-held comm radio. Although you might think that I want one so I can communicate with air traffic control, that isn’t actually the critical moment I would need it.

The critical moment is if I had to land at an uncontrolled or pilot-controlled airport at night. The reason is that the runway lights at airports that lack a control tower are turned on by the pilot when they engage their push to talk button three to five times. It’s not very difficult to land on a lit-up runway without landing or taxi lights on. But if I had lost electrical power at night and needed to land at Freeport, I wouldn’t have been able to bring up the runway lights, and it’s highly unlikely I would have been able to make a safe night landing.

The day after we returned home, I researched emergency hand-held comm radios and then ordered a PJ2+ from Sporty’s Pilot Shop. From now on it will be in my flight bag within easy reach.

Heritage Aero called a week later to say the new alternator had been installed and the plane was ready to go. We drove eight hours from Sioux Falls to Albertus Airport in Freeport, Illinois.

The plane was in great shape, and we got a chance to meet Cliff’s wife Kristen. Plus, we kept running into people who had heard about our emergency and wanted to talk with us about it, along with sharing their experiences as pilots.

We finally got in the air, up to our cruising altitude of 6,500 feet. Our ride home was smooth, and the views were beautiful. The new alternator worked like a champ, constantly producing around 27+ volts and positive amps.

Plus, it only took two hours to fly home and was much simpler, faster – and I think safer – than driving.