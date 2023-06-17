Laura Tonkyn Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Laura Tonkyn has spent 40 years becoming as self-sufficient as possible with her jack-of-all-trades husband, Art, on their eight-acre homestead in the Black Hills of South Dakota. Follow Laura Tonkyn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The weather has me feeling somewhat out of kilter this past month or so. I should be used to South Dakota weather, but having three seasons in one month is a little much even for this old-timer.

After seven months of winter, summer is here. Lost in there somewhere is two weeks of spring.

In my gardening world, it’s been quite an adjustment. I’ve gone from heating the greenhouse and covering plants with blankets to wondering if it’s time to drag out the shade cloths and worrying about hail.

All in all, despite my jittery frame of mind, the gardening season is off to a good start – as is most of the natural world around me. With no late frosts and early summer temperatures, the flowering trees are loaded with blossoms – a rare occurrence in my cold valley. After three years of drought, rain is deepening the green and replenishing the subsoil moisture. The creek is more of a torrent than a trickle, and worries about the well running dry have receded.

Most of this year’s experiments in the greenhouse are showing signs of paying off. The greens I planted in late February are now on the menu. We enjoyed my small harvest of kohlrabi, and I will make a bigger crop next spring. Kale also met the taste test. We’ll be eating a lot since it can be harvested all season long. Along with regular lettuce, all these greens are living in grow bags on my deck where I can easily pick a meal’s worth in a few minutes.

The eight-inch pots I purchased last year have proven their worth. As winter dragged on, I transplanted warm weather squashes and left-over greenhouse plants into the larger pots. They are now out in the garden and doing well.

I won’t know until later if my transplanted beets and turnips will be successful. Since they are tap root plants, the transplanting process was pretty debilitating for them. But after looking mostly dead for a week or so, they have slowly revived. I’m waiting to see if the trauma will prevent them from forming bulbs.

The cabbages, broccoli and chard look bulked up and plush. My biggest concern is that upcoming hot weather may cause them to struggle. This year, I planted the Brussels sprouts in grow bags and set them on the deck with the lettuces. Despite all my efforts, my sprouts usually end up bug-eaten. I’m hoping those little pests will have trouble by locating them away from the main garden.

My onions are planted, as are the potatoes. The chickens, oddly enough, were of great assistance in planting my potatoes. They spent the past several weeks raking all the long, dead grass off of the slopes around the yard in search of bugs and bits of whatever attracts their attention. It was easy to rake up all the dead material and use it as potato mulch.

Last year’s patch of carrots was a disappointment because I didn’t spend enough time thinning them out. In hopes of not having to spend so much time on this tedious chore, I mixed about a teaspoon of seeds with a quarter cup sand before planting. If it works as promised, my carrot crop will be easier to manage. I covered the bed with two layers of burlap to hold in moisture until the seedlings emerge. Hopefully, I’ll have a better outcome this season.

The rhubarb is ready to harvest, and the strawberries have also flowered exceptionally well. Before too long, I’ll give my Keto diet a rest so I can bake strawberry-rhubarb desserts. After all, garden work should burn off those extra calories – at least that’s my convenient way of looking at it!

By early June, the corn and bean seeds should be in the ground and the spring chores will be complete.

As American artist and cookbook author Edward Giobbi says: “I think that no matter how old or infirm I may become, I will always plant a large garden in the spring. Who can resist the feelings of hope and joy that one gets from participating in nature's rebirth?”