Farmfest visitors will have the opportunity to meet a few social media stars Wednesday, Aug. 2.

The crew from Larson Farms will be in the Kibble Equipment tent from 10 a.m. to noon, and Nathan Anderson, known online as MnAgTeacher, will hold a meet and greet in the Networking Lounge at noon.

This will be the second year that Larson Farms, a Correll, Minnesota-based farm, will be at the Kibble Equipment tent.

“We partnered with Larson Farms last year to do a fundraiser for Farm Rescue at Farmfest. It went extremely well, so we decided to do it again this year,” Carla Gilsdorf, marketing manager at Kibble Equipment said in an email.

Visitors can stop by the tent to meet the Larson team and purchase their branded baseball caps with 100% of the proceeds going toward Farm Rescue, an organization that provides planting, haying, harvesting, commodity hauling and livestock feeding assistance to farm and ranch families that have experienced a major injury, illness or natural disaster.

Larson Farms has over 375,000 subscribers on their YouTube channel, along with another 228,000 on Facebook, 152,000 on Instagram and 89,000 on TikTok. Their online videos chronicle the daily life of working on their farm, where they raise corn, soybean and black beans.

While Larson Farms’ smallest following is on TikTok, the platform is the largest by far for Anderson, an agriculture teacher and FFA advisor in the Watertown-Mayer Public School District, just west of the Twin Cities. Anderson has more than 220,000 followers on the app. He has just over 5,300 on Instagram and over 1,100 on Facebook.

Anderson initially started his MnAgTeacher account on TikTok during the COVID pandemic out of boredom, he told the Tri-State Neighbor.

“It just snowballed from there,” he said.

Initially, the content helped him connect with his students, but as they began to share his content with their peers, his followers increased dramatically.

Anderson said his most viewed videos are the ones where he uses his reality simulators, such as a bovine artificial insemination simulator.

Some of those videos have been seen millions of times and the reactions have been almost overwhelmingly positive.

“There’s been a few negative things, but it’s never much. I don’t really give much credence,” he said.

While Anderson hopes his videos serve to educate both those in the ag world and those that don’t know much about the sector, it has definitely made a difference in the Watertown-Mayer Public School District.

“I’m getting kids in my classroom who normally wouldn’t take an ag class just because they see the videos and they want to try it out,” he said.

It’s also increased the district’s FFA membership.

While he posts less often over summer break, Anderson posts regularly throughout the school year, with many ideas for his topics coming straight from his students.

“My students just love it because when they do something silly in class, they’re like, ‘I’m gonna be a TikTok now, huh?’” Anderson said with a laugh.

Anderson said he’s looking forward to spending time at Farmfest. He went several times as a kid and a few times since becoming an ag teacher, but this will be the first time since launching his social media channels.

“It’s always fun to connect with people who watch my content and like it,” he said.