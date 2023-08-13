From educational sessions to giveaways and tasty treats, South Dakota’s agricultural organizations have much to offer Dakotafest visitors during the three-day event in Mitchell, Aug. 15-17.

The South Dakota Farm Bureau tent is a popular first-stop for many attendees with donuts and coffee offered while supplies last.

While enjoying a quick breakfast in the tent, visitors can register to win a Case IH power washer, a John Deere power washer, a grizzly cooler, a Milwaukee tool set and a DeWalt tool set.

Farm Bureau will also host two forums during Dakotafest. Tuesday at noon visitors can attend the seminar South Dakota Ag Forward: Top Priorities for State and National Commodities in the Dakotafest Education Building.

“I’m really excited for this one myself because South Dakota is just so fortunate to have so many farmers and ranchers that serve at a national level in their national organizations,” said Krystil Smit, executive director of the state’s Farm Bureau.

Walt Bones will serve as moderator with panelists Scott VanderWal, vice president of American Farm Bureau Federation; Jeff Kippley, vice president of National Farmers Union; Justin Tupper, president of U.S. Cattlemen’s Association; Craig Anderson, director of the National Pork Pro-ducers Council; Brett Kenzy, president and District 3 director of R-CALF; and Brandon Wipf, di-rector of the American Soybean Association.

These South Dakotans will discuss what their path to leadership looked like at both the state and national levels, Smit said. There will also be discussion about what is happening in their respec-tive organizations.

American Farm Bureau president Zippy Duvall will also be returning to Dakotafest this year.

Duvall will be in the SDFB Hoop Building located at lot #445 on Wednesday at 9 a.m. to visit with attendees.

At 10 a.m., he will join VanderWal to present Rep. Dusty Johnson the Golden Plow Award on behalf of AFBF and SDFB for his work on ag policy issues in Washington, D.C.

On Wednesday, Farm Bureau will host the South Dakota Congressional Delegation Farm Bill Update, also in the Dakotafest Education Building. All three of South Dakota’s congressional del-egates will be on hand to discuss priorities and progress on the 2023 farm bill.

Dakotafest visitors can also connect with industry leaders at the South Dakota Corn tent, which the organization will once again be sharing with South Dakota Soybean.

Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., Marcia Bunger, administrator for the USDA Risk Management Agency will be in the tent. That same day, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency administrator, Zach Ducheneaux, will be on hand at a time yet to be determined.

Visitors to the South Dakota Corn and South Dakota Soybean tent can also register for giveaways. South Dakota Corn is offering the chance to win $1,000 in corn ethanol, and South Dako-ta Soybean has four soybean-based Goodyear tires up for grabs.

Representatives from South Dakota Beef Industry Council will also be on hand at Dakotafest, and for the first time this year, the organization will have inserts in the Dakotafest welcome bag, said Riley Zoss, the organization’s communications manager. The handouts will be postcard size and include recipes, along with educational information about the beef industry and the checkoff.

Visitors to the South Dakota Beef tent can find cookbooks with beef recipes. Several Junior Beef Ambassadors will be working the booth. Junior Beef Ambassadors are made up of youth, aged 5 to 18, who help promote the story of beef through photos, videos, and taking part in other educational opportunities, such as Dakotafest.

For those who have questions, comments or concerns about what’s happening at the state level, representatives from South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) will have a booth.