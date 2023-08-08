After a two-month study, two southwestern Minnesota-based cooperatives, New Vision and Farmward, have decided not to pursue a merger.
New Vision Co-op is based in Brewster, Minnesota, and has 19 locations in southwest Minnesota, northwest Iowa, and eastern South Dakota.
Farmward of Morgan, Minnesota, has 10 locations in southwest and west central Minnesota.
During the merger study, boards and leadership visited with employees and members, led focus groups, and toured each cooperative’s facilities in addition to conducting in-depth financial and governance reviews.
“The two cooperatives are a good match, but we want to take some more time to sit back and focus on our own teams while we continue to build upon the great partnership we’ve built in this process,” Farmward board chairman Dave Kadlec said in a news release.
“Our cooperatives are each in great financial shape, and our employees are energized for serving our members,” New Vision board chairman Chad Wieneke said.