An exciting lineup of feature forums is planned for Farmfest 2023, according to Kent Thiesse, Farmfest educational forum coordinator.
The forums will be held all three days of the farm show, Aug. 1, 2 and 3, in the Wick Buildings Forum and Education Center. The Farmfest site which is located at Gilfillan Estate, 7 miles southeast of Redwood Falls, Minnesota.
Forums will have a heavy emphasis on the new farm bill and other key topics and policy issues affecting farm families and rural communities, said Thiesse.
Congressman G.T. Thompson, chairman of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee, will host a farm bill listening session Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 9:30-11:45 a.m. All members of the House Ag Committee have been invited to participate, and several members of Minnesota’s delegation have committed to participating. During the listening session there will be opportunities to hear from the House Ag Committee leadership as well as to make comments to the committee on issues related to development of the next farm bill.
A feature forum titled, Perspectives on Minnesota Ag and Rural Policy Issues will be held Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will deliver the opening comments at 1:10 p.m. This forum will be an opportunity to learn more about some of recently passed and proposed state policy that may affect Minnesota’s agriculture industry and rural communities. The forum panel will include Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Peterson, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen, Minnesota Department of Transpiration Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Deputy Commissioner Peter Tester, Minnesota House Ag Committee Chairwoman Rep. Samantha Vang, Senate Ag Committee Chairman Sen. Aric Putnam, Rep. Paul Anderson and Sen. Torrey Westrom.
The New Farm Bill and USDA Ag Policy Issues is the title of the forum Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 10:30 a.m. U.S. Department of Agriculture Undersecretary of Agriculture Robert Bonnie will provide the keynote address for the forum. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar will also be present. The forum panel will include the following leaders of national and state farm organizations: Scott Vanderwal, American Farm Bureau vice president; Rob Larew, National Farmers Union president; Tom Haag, National Corn Growers Association president; Lori Stevermer, National Pork Producers Council president-elect; and Bob Worth, Minnesota Soybean Growers Association president. The forum will focus on the upcoming farm bill and other national policy issues and programs that are administered through USDA.
U.S. Trade Ambassador Doug McKalip will be the featured speaker at a forum titled U.S. Ag Export and Trade Policy, which is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. He will provide the latest information and details on current and potential U.S. trade agreements, as well as updates on some of the challenges in trade policies and U.S. ag exports.
The afternoon feature forum at Farmfest Tuesday at 1:15 p.m. is titled Understanding Climate-Smart Practices and Policies. This forum will provide background information on some of the new “climate-smart” initiatives and carbon sequestration efforts that are currently being implemented. It will also be an opportunity to hear from farmers and experts that have experience with these practices.
Panel members will include: Troy Daniell, Natural Resources Conservation Service state conservationist for Minnesota; Arial Kagan of Minnesota Farmers Union; Lief Fixen of the Nature Conservancy; Vincent Gauthier of the Environmental Defense Fund, and Lauren Servick of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association, along with farm operators Nathan Collins with Minnesota Farm Bureau, Harmon Wilts with Minnesota Farmers Union, and Grant Breitkreutz with the Minnesota State Cattleman’s Association.
The Women in Ag Forum will be held Thursday morning, Aug. 3 starting at 10:45 a.m. At the conclusion of the forum, the finalists for the 2023 Farmfest Woman of the Year will be introduced, concluding with the announcement of the winner.
The Farm Family of the Year recognition program will be held on Thursday at 1:15 p.m., honoring approximately 80 farm families from throughout Minnesota that have been selected at the county level for this special recognition. This event is jointly sponsored by the University of Minnesota and the IDEAg Group, which puts on Farmfest.
A free pancake breakfast sponsored by Minnesota Farm Bureau will be held from 8-10 a.m. Wednesday.
A special Ag Outlook Forum is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 2:45 p.m., which feature an overview of the U.S. ag economy and commodity markets, as well as an update on current crop and weather conditions. Speakers include Sam Kieffer, American Farm Bureau vice president of public policy; Dave Nicolai, U of M Extension educator in crops; and Jason Ward, grain marketing analyst with Northstar Commodities.
The University of Minnesota is hosting a Manure Applicator Certification Program Thursday 8-10:30 a.m. Other special livestock programs will be held at 11:30 a.m. each day at Farmfest. Topics include: Climate-Smart Practices for Livestock Producers on Tuesday, Current Status of the Minnesota Livestock Industry on Wednesday, and Battling Livestock Diseases in Minnesota on Thursday.