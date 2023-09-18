After nearly five years of advocating, planning and construction, the Ag Innovation Campus (AIC) facility in Crookston, Minnesota, is complete.
“What makes this facility so amazing is the vision and the mission that it is going to hold for agriculture,” Acting AIC CEO Tom Slunecka said in his opening remarks during a grand opening ceremony Sept. 14. “Not only will the AIC empower the value of agriculture in the region and add value with new employees to the city of Crookston, but this facility is going to change agriculture as a whole.”
The facility was awaiting a few final components before launching formal operations in the coming weeks.
Once running, this not-for-profit facility will produce an estimated 240 tons of soybean meal daily, equaling a grand total of 62,400 tons of soybean meal per year. With three independently operated mechanic crush systems, the AIC will be able to crush organic, non-GMO and GMO soybeans.
People are also reading…
The crush plant is the first phase in this three-phase project. Phase two will feature an office complex and research labs. Phase three consists of rentable discovery bays that will be available for short to midterm use. Companies can then use the space to prove their designs at full production scale.
The "Crushwalk" will allow visitors to view the processing facility in a safe and bio secure manner. The facility will also serve as a training grounds to teach the next generation of crush plant managers and operators.
“The AIC is going to give Minnesota a tremendous opportunity and edge over our competitors, but it also shows the investment and foresight that the Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council and Minnesota Soybean Growers Association had when envisioning this facility,” Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen said.
The project got support from the soybean checkoff program
“The AIC is bringing both public and private industry together to bring ideas and technologies from benchtop all the way to commercialization,” said Tom Frisch, who farms in Dumont and also serves as AIC treasurer and chairman of the Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council. “We’re confident that the AIC can continue to keep our industry at the forefront of new and emerging technologies and value-added uses.”