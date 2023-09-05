Corn closed the week 4.25 cents lower. Private exporters announced sales of 123,000 metric tons to Mexico.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports for the week ended Aug. 24 were 23.5 million bushels, up from the previous week’s 20.1 million and put cumulative 2022-2023 export inspections at 1.448 billion bushels with one full week remaining in the marketing year.

Based on the expected 190-million-bushel difference between official Census Bureau exports and shipments reported in the export inspections data, total corn exports are currently likely around 1.638 billion bushels, already above the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 1.625-billion-bushel export projection.

In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, U.S. corn conditions dropped 2 points to 56% good or excellent versus 55% expected, 58% last week and 54% last year. A total 88% of the crop was in the dough stage, 51% dented and 9% was considered mature.

In the weekly Ethanol Information Administration report, production, for the week ended Aug. 25 declined to 1.007 million barrels per day from 1.048 the previous week. That likely guarantees 2022-2023 corn for ethanol usage will fall short of the USDA’s 5.225 billion bushel estimate with only one week remaining in the marketing year.

Ethanol production fell the lowest in 13 weeks and was 3.8% above year-ago, same-week production of 970,000 barrels per day.

U.S. ethanol stocks plunged to 21.609 million barrels from 22.790 million the week prior. The 50 million gallon decline was the largest single-week fall in 131 weeks. This pushed ethanol stocks to an 81-million-gallon deficit compared to late August stocks last year of 988 million gallons, the largest year-over-year stocks decline since late December 2021. Ethanol stocks are now the lowest in 41 weeks.

Strategy and outlook: On a rally into weekly resistance, producers were encouraged to liquidate any long positions and hedge the 2023 and 2024 crops as well as to buy put options to supplement sales. Hold hedges until harvest lows are made.

Soybeans

Soybeans closed the week 18.25 cents lower. Private exporters announced sales of 1,006,100 metric tons to an unknown destination, 132,000 mts to China and 105,000 mts of meal to an unknown destination.

In the weekly export inspections report; U.S. soybean exports were 11.8 million bushels, essentially unchanged from the previous week. That put cumulative export inspections at 1.906 billion bushels, implying actual total exports around 1.986 billion bushels, taking into account the expected difference between Census Bureau data and export inspections versus USDA’s current 1.980 billion bushel export projection.

In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, conditions dropped only 1 point to 58% good or excellent versus 56% expected, 59% last week and 57% last year. A total 91% of the crop was setting pods and 5% was dropping leaves.

Strategy and outlook: On a rally into weekly resistance, producers were encouraged to liquidate any long positions and hedge the 2023 and 2024 crops as well as to buy put options to supplement sales.

Wheat

Chicago wheat closed 24.5 cents lower and Kansas City wheat closed 38.25 cents lower. Egypt bought 60,000 metric tons from Romania.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. wheat exports of 14.3 mil bushels were up modestly from the previous week’s 11.4 million and were well below year ago same-week exports of 23.2 mil;opm. This pushed the year-over-year cumulative inspections deficit to an eight-week high of 21.4% at 148 million bushels versus 188 million at this time last year.

Over the last four weeks, wheat exports averaged just 11.6 million bushels per week versus 20.7 million during the same period last year.

In order to reach the USDA’s 700 million bushel projection, exports would need to average roughly 12.9 mil bushels per week through the end of next May versus last year’s 13.5 million average from this point forward.

In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, spring wheat conditions fell 1 point to 37% good or excellent versus 37% expected, 38% last week and 68% last year. Spring wheat harvest advanced to 54% complete, as expected. It was 39% the last week, 48% last year and 63% average.

Stats Canada’s first production estimates of the year put all wheat at 29.472 million metric tons, below estimates of 30.4 mmts and down 14% from last year’s 34.335 mmts. The spring wheat crop was estimated at 22.102 mmts versus 25.844 last year.

Strategy and outlook: The job of the wheat market is to find a price level that will stimulate demand and chew through ending stocks. Exports are too slow to see any type of a sustained bull market.

Live Cattle

Live cattle closed $1.02 lower while feeder cattle closed 37 cents higher. Moderate fed cattle cash trade occurred in the North at $182-184 live and mostly $290-292 dressed, which is mostly $2 softer. Light to moderate trade volumes in the South at $178-179 which is steady to $1 lower than last week

The Fed Cattle Exchange had 1,320 head offered for sale and 401 head sold at $179.

The latest USDA steer carcass weights were up 5 pounds at 905 pounds, which is 1 pound above year-ago levels.

The weekly export sales report has net beef sales for 2023 of 18,200 metric tons with shipments of 19,900 mts, a marketing year high.

Strategy and outlook: Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential at current price levels.