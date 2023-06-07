I went to catch my horse and donkey the other day and noticed that the donkey didn’t trot over like he usually does. Instead, he was very reluctant to move and was shifting his weight between his front legs.

I felt down his front legs for a digital pulse, and sure enough, there was one. A digital pulse indicates that there is excessive inflammation in the foot. My donkey, Richard, was having a laminitic episode.

Laminitis

The term laminitis means that there is inflammation in the laminae that connects the coffin bone to the hoof wall. This inflammation eventually will weaken the laminae, resulting in “founder” which is when the coffin bone starts to rotate and sink. If severe enough, the coffin bone will penetrate the sole.

The front feet are the most commonly affected but all feet can be affected. Usually we consider laminitis to be an acute event versus founder to be a chronic progression of laminitic events. As you can imagine, this condition is extremely painful.

Clinical signs

The most common clinical signs of laminitis are reluctance to move, laying down more frequently, shifting weight from side to side, heat in the feet, and the “sawhorse” stance in which they stand with the front feet way in front of the shoulders.

Causes

In Richard’s case, his laminitis was from a recent rain that made our pasture very lush. We call this “grass founder.”

Other causes would be grain overload, sudden changes in diet, toxins being released in the horse’s body, black walnut shavings, excessive exercise over rocky conditions, excessive weight bearing due to an injury in the other leg, retained placenta, severe colic, high fevers and prolonged use of steroids.

Risk factors

In Richard’s case, he is overweight and he is a donkey, making him more prone to laminitis on grass. Other breeds that are frequently affected by laminitis include draft horses, ponies, miniature horses and Morgans.

Horses that have Cushings and horses on a very high carb diet are at risk.

Treatment

Treatment almost always depends on the cause. In Richard’s case, I pulled him off pasture and switched to grass hay only. Then I started him on an anti-inflammatory (phenylbutazone) and have been icing his feet as often as possible.

Management

Horses and donkeys that are prone to laminitis need a high-quality forage with low sugars and carbs. They need routine hoof care and very careful grazing if any.

If you choose to let them graze, avoid the late morning and late afternoon hours. These are the times when the sugars in the grass are the highest.

Also, pull them off pasture whenever the grass greens up suddenly.

Prognosis

Some horses and donkeys do really well after a laminitic episode whereas others will have such severe damage that they have to be humanely euthanized.

Radiographs of the feet can help determine how much the coffin bone has rotated and can sometimes also help see if any abscesses have developed.