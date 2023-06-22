Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Follow Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It is, and will remain, breeding season for a while yet in the 605! And although such a simple concept, there are many different options when it comes to getting your heifers and cows bred.

Pasture breeding

Breeding in its most simplistic form.

You get your bull’s breeding soundness exam done and kick him out with anywhere from 25-35 cows and hope he does his job.

In our area, anywhere from 3-8% open would be about normal for spring calvers. Fall calvers, in my experience, can be hit or miss and sometimes have more open than spring calvers.

Artificial Insemination (AI)

Artificial insemination has been around for only about 70 years. It is crazy to think about how it has become such a mainstay for so many operations although it is still relatively new in the realm of science.

Artificial insemination, otherwise known as AI, is when frozen semen is used to breed cattle.

There are many different protocols in order to know when to breed the cows and heifers. Some protocols require heat detection whereas others are fixed timed.

Conception rates vary just like they do with pasture breeding but for the most part, 50-60% bred would be about normal around here. When you add a cleanup bull, your pregnancy rate should be about 85-90%.

With today’s technology, you can also purchase sexed semen to do your AI work, although the conception rates may fall a small amount.

Conventional Embryo Transfer (ET)

Shortly after we figured out AI’ing in cattle, we started trying to do embryo transfers.

It starts with stimulating the cow’s ovaries to produce more eggs than normal. Once she has ovulated all those eggs, she is AI’d. Around seven days after insemination, the embryos are collected by flushing the uterus. The embryos are then graded and can be biopsied to determine the sex if the owner chooses so.

Most people choose to freeze the embryos if they are a high enough grade to freeze. They can be stored indefinitely just like semen.

Some choose to transfer fresh embryos to take advantage of the average 65% conception rate versus for frozen-thawed embryos the average conception rate is typically 55%.

The embryos are transferred to cows that have been given hormones to make their bodies think they are seven days pregnant so that they will accept the embryo for implantation.

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

IVF came shortly after embryo transfer in cattle. The world of reproductive technology moves fast!

For IVF, the cow is again superovulated but this time she is not allowed to ovulate. Instead, an ultrasound guided needle sucks the eggs out of her ovaries. These eggs are taken to the lab and put in a petri dish where semen is added.

A lot of sexed semen is used on IVF protocols because you do not need as much as for a conventional flush. The eggs are cultured and around day seven again have become embryos that can be graded, biopsied if the producer wants to, and frozen. From there, they can be thawed and transferred with about the same conception rates but maybe a little less.

Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection was a little later to the reproductive technology scene in cattle. The first successful ICSI was done in 1990 in Japan.

ICSI is exactly what the name says; injecting sperm directly into the egg. So instead of putting all the eggs collected from IVF in a petri dish and just letting them fertilize, a very tiny “tweezers” is used to grab a single sperm cell and a single egg and force them together.

The benefit of ICSI is that you can use it with a very low number of sperm cells. So for bulls that are dead or bulls that have very poor motility or morphology, ICSI is a good option.

From there, the embryos are again cultured to about day seven, graded, maybe biopsied, and frozen. Then they can be thawed to use with similar rates to IVF.

Conclusion

There are a lot of options when it comes to reproductive technology. You have to pick the right one for your beef genetic goals and which one is right for the time that your operation has to put into breeding.

Happy breeding season!