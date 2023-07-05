Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Follow Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Being in mixed animal practice leaves every day different. I do not do a lot of swine medicine and recently worked on a pot belly pig that made me do a little research on them and thought I would share.

History of potbelly pigs

The Vietnamese potbellied pig was brought to the United States in the mid 1980s, originally for zoos but soon they became pets.

Owning potbellied pigs throughout the years has come and gone in trends with right now seemingly a popular pet again.

Spaying and castrating

Female potbelly pigs are very prone to having complications with their uterus if they are left intact and never bred, which is why it is recommended to spay them between 4 and 6 weeks of age.

If left intact, they can develop cystic endometrial hyperplasia, cancers, and pus in the uterus.

Male potbelly pigs likewise should be neutered to prevent testicular cancer as well as undesirable behaviors and odor. It is recommended to castrate them at 2 to 3 weeks.

If the male has a cryptorchid testicle, it is even more important to castrate and not to breed them as it is highly heritable.

Vaccination

There is no set protocol for potbelly pig vaccinations so you have to work close with your veterinarian to decide on which vaccines are best for your pig.

In this area, rabies is given yearly, erysipelas every six to 12 months, leptospirosis yearly, and tetanus as needed for surgery and if the pig had a penetrating wound.

Parasite control

Fecal floatations should be completed every four to six months in outdoor pigs and yearly in indoor pigs.

If the pig is sick, it is never wrong to recheck the fecal as well although internal parasites rarely become such a high load that they cause illness.

There are several dewormers such as Ivermectin, doramectin, Fenbendazole and Pyrantel that can be used for internal parasites. External parasites can be taken care of with Co-Ral, Frontline spray, permectrin, and prolate/lintox.

Hoof care

A healthy pig typically requires its hooves to be trimmed every six to eight months, starting at about 1 year of age. If the pig is inside most of the time, they may even require trims every two or three months.

The hooves should be trimmed to return them to their normal shape, length, and weight distribution. Overgrowth is trimmed off with a nippers or grinding tool being careful not to hit the sensitive laminae.

Dental care

Potbelly pigs are prone to dental disease. Starting at 1 year of age, it is recommended that they have a seated oral exam and if needed, a dental scaling. From there, make a plan as to how often the teeth need to be cleaned.

Pigs that are over the age of 8 can develop severe dental disease and may require extractions.

Intact males will grow impressive tusks that may require trimming as often as every six months. These tusks can cause a variety of problems, such as being very long, becoming extremely sharp, catching them on things and causing malocclusions.

Conclusion

There is much to know about these pigs, but I hope you enjoyed the basics! And if you have a potbelly pig, please call someone else to work on them (wink).

Just kidding, but there are some very talented veterinarians out there that do a lot of potbelly pig medicine that would be amazing to take your pigs to if you can!