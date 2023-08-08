I have been waiting to write this week’s report in hopes of recording rainfall amounts, but that was not necessary. We haven’t received any measurable moisture.
Areas around us have received smaller amounts, and some over 3 inches. Needless to say, in our area, crop and pasture conditions are worsening.
On July 27, we entered the D2 drought designation, which allows for emergency haying and grazing of available CRP contracts. We began cutting Aug. 2 to save the quality of the feed before it deteriorated further. The grass is short and rather thin, but we’re thankful we’ll have enough feed to get through the upcoming winter.
In previous dry years, we have not had to graze CRP acres, but we may do so this year due to pastures drying up.
Every other year, we square bale grass and alfalfa as it’s convenient during calving. Having all the kids help makes for quick work. I’m sure this will wane as the years go by, especially since we’re really good at finding the hottest, most humid days for it.
Soybean aphid numbers are below economic threshold, and we’ll continue to monitor.
Corn is maturing quickly with abundant heat units. Plant health is good overall, but under drought stress. In the good soil, the crop is hanging on. The crops on lighter soils are under severe stress and going backwards.
Karcyn and Aidyn had 4-H August Entry Day Aug. 3 in Madison, Minnesota, as members of Lac qui Parle County 4-H. Karcyn earned a State Fair trip for her woodworking project. In Minnesota, youth have to complete sixth grade before they can earn a trip to the State Fair, which runs Aug. 24 to Sept. 4. Unlike any other county in Minnesota, our county fair runs after the State Fair, and is known as the “Little Minnesota State Fair.”
Katelyn moves into the dorms at SDSU Aug. 14, and has a week of band practice with the Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band before classes begin Aug. 21. Ashlynn completed her nursing internship at Sanford in Sioux Falls in the pediatrics/PICU/NICU units last week. She has one semester left at SDSU and will graduate in December.
Until next time, we’ll continue to pray for rain.
Scott Wittnebel farms with his brother Bart. Their kids make of an able crew of helpers raising corn, soybeans, hay and small grains and a cow-calf herd in western Minnesota’s Lac Qui Parle County.