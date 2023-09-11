We had a very nice, warm weekend to start pushing some crop along. It is a lot more evident in the drought-stressed crops, though.
People are also reading…
With how far along the crop got pushed this last weekend, I am anticipating taking some wet corn next week.
The soybeans are a bit behind usual. We usually start harvesting soybeans about Sept. 18. I am thinking it will be around the end of the month before we start in on soybeans.
About half of our soybeans are taken for seed. With seed soybeans, the companies like them to be harvested when they are about 13-15% moisture. So, we try to do that as soon as it is ready because our crop tends to dry down very fast in the fall.
Grant Rix, his brother Jarrett and dad Roger make up Rix Farms. They grow corn and soybeans in Brown and Day counties in addition to running a service shop, doing commercial trucking and commercial applications for the local cooperative.