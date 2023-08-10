Work in the oat field took up a lot of time as the calendar turned to August at the Blake Burggraff farm near Hartford, South Dakota.

He swathed the oats July 28-29 and combined Aug. 1-2. The summer’s dry conditions contributed to poor yields and test weights. Their fluffy beards made everything flow slowly.

“It’s the fluffiest oats I’ve ever seen,” Burggraff said.

He was unsure if quality would be good enough to qualify his grain for cover crop seed he had contracted for. He was expecting to take a dockage due to de-bearding.

Burggraff raked the oat straw Aug. 2 and made a deal with the custom harvester to trade some straw in the swath for the custom harvesting.

“It really helps this time of year with cash being tight,” he said.

The remaining windrows he raked into bigger swaths and let the green stems bleach in the sun for another day. He baled that half Aug. 3. In the late afternoon Aug. 4 a pop-up rain shower delivered 0.27 of an inch in 12 minutes. Only half of the small square straw bales were picked up at this point.

Burggraff’s soils have been dry past the 3-inch mark until that afternoon rain, so he had not planned on planting a cover crop until moisture became more certain. Blake and his dad spent the rest of the evening getting the cover crop mixed and calibrating the no-till drill for the field, and he finished planting his cover crop by 1 a.m.

Over the next two days the farm received 5.01 inches of rain. Blake was willing to risk getting a lot of small square bales wet to get his cover crop in the ground before the potential rain.

In between oat harvest, Burggraff helped his dad chop sorghum Sudan grass. The field is greening back up as the new shoots send out more and more leaves. This rain should really help with the regrowth.

He was able to spend part of Friday afternoon listening to speakers at the Industrial Hemp Conference in Winfred, and shared insights into farming regeneratively and organically as one of the Saturday speakers.

The Burggraffs will be weaning calves this week and getting prepared for hemp harvest in the coming weeks.