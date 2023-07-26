We are praying for rain, as none has fallen since the last report. The crops look good overall but are showing stress, especially in the afternoon heat. The lack of rain has made the sand streaks quite visible throughout this area.
This week’s forecasted temps in the 90s and minimal chances of rainfall will challenge the crops for sure.
We have made some late applications of herbicide on soybeans to catch or slow down some pesky waterhemp, along with a fungicide application for potential white mold. We typically get moist, humid weather conducive to white mold production, but it’s been drier this year. We’ll see what the next few weeks bring.
Road ditch haying continues, and we’ve started cutting hay meadows. The third cutting of alfalfa looks to be short and variable based on soil types. We put up some small square bales, needed during next spring’s calving season. We’re pretty good at picking the warmest days for that project.
Cattle look good. To manage the grass and lack of rain we are rotating pastures. We also began creep feeding the calves, which makes the transition to bunk feeding smoother, following weaning later this fall.
In season repairs and general maintenance on hay equipment continue throughout the season as needed, along with new opening disks on the soybean planter when time allows.
Our county fair isn’t until September, so the kids aren’t preparing much yet for 4-H fair entries, as they don’t show livestock. We typically like to wait until the last minute for those projects, as many of you can relate.
We took time to take a few spins around the lake, and the kids enjoy waterskiing on Lake Cochrane. Katelyn played in a tennis tournament with her great uncle this past weekend in New London, Minnesota. She prefers “farming” on the tennis court.
Scott Wittnebel farms with his brother Bart. Their kids make of an able crew of helpers raising corn, soybeans, hay and small grains and a cow-calf herd in western Minnesota’s Lac Qui Parle County.