Spring in South Dakota with late snow hanging on has a way of making you feel that you are three weeks behind when you haven’t even started.
By the second week of April we were able to decide maybe it really was done snowing and plant 200 acres of oats as a nurse crop for alfalfa. This ground is highly erodible, sandy ground and with the lack of moisture there was a concern for blowing.
Planters for beans hit the fields April 28, planting about 2 inches deep to try to utilize what little ground moisture was available. We chose to not use the air seeder this year so that we could better control the depth.
By May 2, the oats had emerged a few inches and we planted a mixture of alfalfa and orchard grass into extremely dry ground, hoping to catch a rain soon.
Bean planting switched to corn and we continue to help each other to get the crop in while watching the skies, the forecast, and praying for that much needed rain.
The morning of May 11 we woke up to thunder and rain! A beautiful, slow rain ranging anywhere from twenty hundredths to over an inch was able to be caught by our ground, which is scattered over 30 miles. This rain will hopefully correct a lot of the mistakes that we may have made while planting and the newly planted alfalfa should germinate now.
We were able to row some beans planted two weeks earlier and dig up some of the first corn seeds planted and they had a 2.5 inch root attached. Of course no planting season is complete without its share of challenges and breakdowns, but overall things have gone well so far.
Our four South African employees, Awie, Wiaan, Andrew and Marco, have kept busy keeping the planter moving, fixing fence so pairs can be turned out to pasture, and getting hay equipment ready.
Our pastures seem to be about two weeks behind, but this moisture will certainly help. Our first group of cow-calf pairs hit the pasture, and when they saw where they were going they knew fresh grass was ahead and they took off at a run. Derik said that this scene every spring is one of his favorite moments on the farm. They have made this journey many times and know that in this case, the grass is greener on the other side.
As this article is being written, it continues to rain slowly off and on, which has stalled our planting for now. We are very thankful for the moisture and will take all the skies and the good Lord has to give us.
Derik and Jackie’s kids had their last day of school, and they are ready to be free from that and spend time playing outside, occupying the buddy seat, and many other summer activities.
Mike Brosnan raises hay and row crops between Huron and Woonsocket, S.D. He works with his daughter and son-in-law Jackie and Derik Kleinsasser.