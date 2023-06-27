A couple weeks ago if you had told us that today we would be looking at our crops pleased with how they look and hopeful our pastures may indeed have enough grass to support our cattle herd if we continue to catch more rain I’m not sure we would have believed you.
But, I have learned over the years that is just how farm life is. Circumstances can change in an instant, and we just hang on for the ride.
Two years ago Derik did not “hang on” and had an ATV accident while chasing pairs in for breeding. That morning landed him on the sidelines for the summer with a broken arm and leg, a summer we can now look back on and laugh and just be thankful knowing it could have been so much worse.
On the two-year anniversary of this day we AI’ed our cattle and the next day turned out the bulls.
An update on the girls bottle calf: amidst the excitement of summer we failed to check an important bit of information and the calf’s name has subsequently been changed to Andy.
Most of our corn has canopied and it looks like the rest will follow closely behind in suit this week. Spraying should be done on corn.
An update from Mike
We have not had much wind in the last week or two, so the weed spraying is getting done. It seems you never finish that job.
Our main problem weeds are leafy spurge and Canadian thistle. You think you get them all, then a week later you see more in the same area, so you are back again.
Our new seeding of alfalfa has all but died from the last of moisture. It came up almost perfectly, but with the lack of subsoil moisture, it needed a rain every few days. That didn’t happen, and around the second week of June it just dried up. I will need to decide whether or not to reseed this fall or wait until spring.
I’m not much of a fan of fall seeded alfalfa. The chance of the moisture to keep it going is not as good as in the spring, but if it works, you at least get a decent crop the following year.
We will start cutting the oats we planted for a nurse crop for the alfalfa this week. We are hoping the stubble that will be left will be enough cover to keep the soil from blowing over the winter. We will probably need to spray it a couple of times before fall, and that should kill any little alfalfa that did survive.
It’s nice to have a little time between alfalfa cuttings. We were able to take some time and go through out balers and other equipment to be sure they are ready for the next crop.
We have finally gotten some rain – anywhere from 1 inch to 2.5 inches, but it’s been very spotty. Our corn and beans look OK, but not great. The old saying “knee high by the Fourth of July” has changed this year to “hope it’s still alive by the Fourth of July.”
I think our second cutting of alfalfa may be better than our first crop. That has never happened.
Back to our drivers ed student, Addie: The good news is she passed all the tests and is now just waiting for her 14th birthday. The bad news is she got an 88% on the driving test. She won’t tell me what is included in the 12% she missed. We are really hoping it isn’t what side of the road to drive on.
Mike Brosnan raises hay and row crops between Huron and Woonsocket, S.D. He works with his daughter and son-in-law Jackie and Derik Kleinsasser.