Every thing is moving pretty slowly up here in northeastern South Dakota. All the crops caught some perfect rains and are filling in nicely.
The corn really looks good with about 50% dented. The soybeans are really doing a nice job setting pods.
We are sitting very well with soil moisture, so we just need some heat to help finish off the crop.
The Brown County Fair was last week and had awesome attendance, as usual. Excellent weather for the whole week made it a nice week or the fairgoers.
There hasn’t been a lot of grain moving down the highway this week, but with most public schools starting up there will be more traffic from buses and kids going to school.
Grant Rix, his brother Jarrett and dad Roger make up Rix Farms. They grow corn and soybeans in Brown and Day counties in addition to running a service shop, doing commercial trucking and commercial applications for the local cooperative.
