Aug. 28 was back to school day for the Senn household with the four kids attending our local country school this year back at it. We are so blessed to have the option (just over a mile from our house) for them to attend Opal Country School. Enrollment for the 2023-24 school year is 14 kids.
With that being said, I am definitely having a hard time adjusting to the fact that Coy, our fifth kiddo, is starting kindergarten this year. Yikes! And our oldest is a freshman! I am excited to see them continue to learn and grow throughout the school year, watching the plan God has for their lives unfold.
It has been hot and dry with no precipitation since my last report. Even with that being the case it is great to see the green hues on the rolling grasslands still hanging on. Many in our area have been busy hauling their hay in, as well as a few in our community starting to cut silage. Jerry thinks it will be a couple more weeks before we put up silage.
It was all hands on deck for the kids and I the last two weeks. We have taken over the full cattle responsibilities for our operation! My husband, Jerry, had a big throat and nose preplanned surgery Aug. 25. Keeping his pain bearable has been a challenge the last 10 days, and to keep him healing requires very minimal activity.
The kids have made it possible by pitching in even more then they usually do with not only household chores and babysitting siblings, but also all the cattle and outside chores. They make things flow so much better as I get out the door to keep up with the health, mineral, feed, water and pastures for all our livestock. Of course, there’s always a kid or two coming along to help with many tasks.
Even though it has been a unattainable challenge of “trying” to step up and into Jerry’s shoes the past couple of weeks, it has been enjoyable to get out with the cattle even more then I usually can this time of year.
Our plans for Labor Day were to take in the Labor Day Parade in Newell, South Dakota, then head on to Spearfish to enjoy the water park as we wrap up our summer. It will be a well-deserved break for the kids.
Looking ahead to the cattle work in the next few weeks, we will be weaning calves and wrapping up ultrasounding. The yearling grass cattle will be getting marketed in the next two to five weeks as well.