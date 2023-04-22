Neighbors line up to help in May 1944 on the Joe and Dalia DeLanghe Farm northwest of Russell, Minn. Joe and seriously injured his back falling through the haymow floor and could not do any fieldwork. His good neighbors came to his aid and put his crops in. You can see a corn planter behind the John Deere on the left side of the picture. Notice there is even a small caterpillar tractor.
This photo comes from the late Carol Neels of Russell, Minn. Her dad, Ted Dahlquist is standing beside Joe DeLanghe, who is seating on his horse, Peggy. Joe and Delia babysat Carol when she was small, and Delia would always make pancakes for breakfast when she stayed overnight.
