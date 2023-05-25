This 1928 four cylinder Model A Ford got a workout hauling hay. It was purchased in 1935 for $150 with a down payment of $15. “This was an upgrade from horses,” said Verlena Mehlaff of Eureka, S.D., who submitted the photo.

Her mom is pictured atop the hay pile on this hand-made wagon. Mehlaff noted that hay was pitched by hand, one fork at a time. Her mom’s role here was to stomp it down to make room for more. The photos was taken east of Mound City, S.D., in the early 1940s.

