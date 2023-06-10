Laura Tonkyn Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Laura Tonkyn has spent 40 years becoming as self-sufficient as possible with her jack-of-all-trades husband, Art, on their eight-acre homestead in the Black Hills of South Dakota. Follow Laura Tonkyn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A month or so ago, we ordered a load of wood for a fence building project at our son’s house in town. This project joins two other ongoing fencing projects, and if I tote up all our “maybe someday” fencing projects, you can add three more.

Then there’s the fall-down fences that need to be redone – that’s three more long stretches. Other than my son’s project, all this fencing is for our small holding of eight acres.

Some of our fencing is for privacy; some is for keeping the chickens from straying; and the rest is barbed wire fence for the field and our property boundaries.

Spring is the best time for us to fence, because the posthole digger on the tractor works best when the ground is soft and moist. When the ground is dry, our soil hardens to the point that the digger goes down only about 18 inches. Then we must haul water in buckets and pour it down the holes. After a few days, we dig again and sometimes we get the hole all the way down to about 30 inches.

Nowadays, our son comes up and does the hand-digging when rocks put an end to our progress. We have long, heavy pry bars for all this muscle work, and when we were younger both of us did plenty of prying ourselves.

Putting in the wood posts is the next round of work and involves a fair amount of hollering. That’s because one person holds a level against the post, the second pounds the post into the ground and the third person stands back, eyes the post and hollers if it doesn’t look straight. Since each person believes they are doing their job exactly right and the other two are off course, the hollering phenomenon quickly escalates.

My husband figures out the corner and gateway posts and cuts and places the cross-members that make for a strong, tight fence. Eventually all the posts are set, and we usually leave them to settle into place over the summer and sometimes on through the winter.

Then comes setting the metal posts and driving them into the ground between the wood posts. Most of our ground has good soil to a depth of 12 inches so the metal posts don’t take too much time and effort. Next is the culmination of our project of many months – stringing the barbed wire. We get out our old and well-used fence stretcher and one of the stored rolls of wire and spend a day pulling the wires tight, stapling them to the wood posts and clipping them to the metal posts. Another day is spent placing the hinges and hanging a steel gate, which also generates a certain amount of back-and-forth commentary. But we get it done, and we finally have a fence!

Other than our son’s in-town privacy fence, this year’s plan is to complete a stretch of boundary fence that separates our ground from U.S. Forest Service land. It sure seems that, just like real ranchers, we are always fencing something, even though we’re probably talking about no more than a mile or so of fence.

In order to keep our fences in good condition, every so often my husband paints the wood posts with a mixture of old motor oil, boiled linseed oil and a small amount of kerosene. He does the same to our stretches of wooden privacy fence.

Most people probably think that building a barbed wire fence doesn’t require much skill, but my experience is that building and maintaining a quality fence takes a good amount of know-how.

Even with the use of trucks, tractors and power tools, fencing requires a lot of manual labor. Ranchers and farmers do the work or they hire farm laborers, who generally don’t make a lot of money.

National Geographic online states there is 600,000 miles of fencing across the western United States. When I consider how much sweat and effort we expend most years just keeping our little place fenced, it is truly amazing to think of the work that ranchers and ranch hands have put in over the years.