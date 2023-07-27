Congratulations to Jaycie Forbes, daughter of Troy and Pam Forbes, of De Smet, South Dakota, on being named the 2023 American Gelbvieh Junior Association (AGJA) Junior Breeder of the Year.
Forbes' family owns and operates Forbes Ranch near Willow Lake, South Dakota, where Forbes, alongside her brothers, Wyatt and Cody, strive to improve their herd's genetics and promote the breed year-round. Forbes is an integral part of her family's operation assisting on the weekends, making breeding decisions, checking pastures, and ensuring records are accurate all while attending South Dakota State University where she is majoring in agricultural education and communication.
Forbes Ranch has done an excellent job marketing sale cattle over the last several years. Thanks to Forbes and her marketing talents, their sales have expanded to several new states and introduced numerous new juniors to the AGJA program through their shared passion, communication and willingness to lend a helping hand.
Forbes recently completed her second year on the AGJA board of directors, serving previously as a director and stepping into the role as president in her second year.
"Serving on the junior board can be a trying task, especially as president. Eyes are always on you – from the young junior membership, parents and the team you aim to lead. There is an immense amount of pressure to do good, be better and set an example. Jaycie is level-headed, a listener, a team player and frankly, a fierce competitor. She juggles her roles as leader, friend, sister, daughter, etc. with ease. Through every situation, Jaycie remains committed to the improvement of the AGJA and the Gelbvieh breed," stated a close friend and AGJA alum.
Over the years, she has played a vital role in the association's progression toward an inclusive and progressive environment. Her proactive approach to association needs provided guidance not only for her fellow directors but the membership of the AGJA in its first two years under the new 2022-2027 AGJA Strategic Plan.
When the selection committee was asked what made Forbes stand out, they quickly responded with her attention to detail, ability to advocate for the breed as well as the industry, enthusiasm for breed marketing and forward-thinking ideas to improve the Gelbvieh breed's relevance to the commercial producer.
"Forbes is a visionary and leads the AGJA with a humble, yet structured approach to change as it related to the association and its membership experience. Forbes truly encompasses what this award was designed to promote, and we look forward to watching her in her role as the 2023-2024 AGJA President," a release from the organization stated.
Now in its second year, the AGJA Junior Breeder of the Year Award was developed by the AGJA board of directors in the hopes to serve the tradition of awarding its members who work tirelessly on their herd's genetics, educating others about the breed, and taking ownership of their skills and knowledge as it pertains to the relevance to the industry. The idea behind the award is to retain the opportunity to recognize a junior member who goes above and beyond the call of duty regarding the Gelbvieh breed, their family's operation, education of the breed, as well as exemplifying good character and leadership skills amongst their peers.
Looking toward the future, the AGJA hopes to continue providing an atmosphere of inclusion, leadership, professional development and opportunity to all youth. Congratulations to Jaycie Forbes on being named the 2023 recipient of this award