Spring is a busy time for everyone in agriculture and beekeepers are no exception. At Smoot Honey, located near Power, Mont., the spring season includes bringing in new colonies of bees from California and installing the hives in fields throughout Montana.

The business was started in 1964 by Don and Boyd Smoot. Dennis Smoot joined the team in 1966 and the company was later sold to Dennis’ son-in-law, Mark Jensen, and Dennis’ nephew, James Rehm. The company covers roughly 5,000 square miles of territory, tending to 5,500 colonies of bees.

Co-owner Mark Jensen said the business sells their bee colonies every fall and starts over with new hives the following spring.

“Instead of wintering bee colonies by sending them to locations like California, we choose to sell our bees in the fall and start over in the spring,” he said. “In the spring, half of our new bees are sourced from California and the rest are from neighboring beekeepers in Augusta and Townsend.”

In the springtime, one of the key factors Smoot Honey is watching with their new hives is making sure that the queens are mated, a process that requires warm weather.

“We need about 7-10 days of sunshine and weather in the 70s for the queens to mate with the drone bees or the whole industry is backed up,” Jensen said. “Mated queens will lay fertilized eggs that produce the worker bees that make the honey. An unmated queen will produce unfertilized eggs or drones that won’t produce honey.”

Once hatched, worker bees will start feeding on the pollen available in the area, traveling as far as three miles from the hive.

“In the early spring, bees feed on plants like dandelions, alfalfa, clover when it’s available, sainfoin and canola,” Jensen related.

The “honey flow” season happens in the summer, with the product being processed and sold in the early fall.

Markets

Smoot Honey sells the bulk of their product to wholesale customers who use it in their bakery and brewery businesses. Daily’s Premium Meats in Missoula, Mont, along with Jeremiah Johnson Brewing and Valhalla Brewing are consistent customers. What is not sold directly to businesses is sold to distributors who provide the sweet syrup to customers in restaurants and stores.

Although the honey-producing business might look simple – get some hives, put them in fields, collect the honey – Jensen said the logistics can be complex.

“On paper it looks simple, but there is a lot in the actual production process,” Jensen said. “We feed the bees during the early spring before the plants are in bloom, and there are employees and vehicles to manage. There are lots of moving parts.”

In addition to the day-to-day basics of the business, beekeepers are continuing to struggle with colony losses.

“The last two summers of drought have been hard on everybody and it’s been difficult to keep colonies alive,” Jensen said. “This is in addition to the colony losses we have been seeing across the country since 2018.”

No one knows the exact cause of colony failures, but it is generally a mix of stressors that weaken the bees. Pesticides, mites, lack of forage and other elements can make the bees susceptible to disease.

“Mites are particularly hard on the colonies and make the bees susceptible to sickness,” Jensen noted.

A law in Montana from the 1980s does help prevent the spread of infection between colonies by establishing the “three-mile law,” which states hives must stay a minimum of three miles apart.

However, despite best efforts and protective regulations, beekeepers are still very much at the mercy of the elements. It’s something that Jensen, as the Legislative Co-Chair for the American Honey Producers Association, is hoping to help alleviate.

“With the new federal farm bill coming up, we are working hard to try and help beekeepers weather the tough times,” he said. “Right now, there isn’t a lot of insurance or loss/damage programs for beekeepers. There’s just not a lot of safety net.”

But if you ask Jensen why he stays in the business, he says he enjoys the relational aspect of owning a family business.

“For me, I really enjoy interacting with the customers and supporting our small town,” he said. “It’s a fun way of life while providing a quality product.”