MontanaFair is coming to the MetraPark in Billings, Mont, Aug. 11-19, offering a variety of entertainment along with opportunities for Montanans to showcase their animals and products.
The fair is the one of the largest events in the state, averaging an attendance of 250,000 people. The fair includes concerts, exhibits, food, carnival rides, a rodeo and other competitions. Gate Admission for MontanaFair is $12 for adults, $8 for kids ages 6-12 and those 65 and older, and free for kids 5 and younger.
Fair hours are 4 p.m. to midnight on Aug. 11 and noon to midnight Aug. 12-19.
Concerts at the event will include Chevelle on Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. in the First Interstate Arena.
Chevelle is an American band formed in 1995. They originally hailed from Grayslake, Ill. The lead singer and guitarist is Pete Loeffler. Sam Loeffler plays drums and percussion, and Joe Loeffler is backing vocals and bass. The band is into rock and metal, specifically alternative, post-grunge, and nu metal.
To date, Chevelle has already produced eight albums and has sold over four million records across the United States. The band has also released two live albums and a compilation of some of the band’s favorite songs.
On Aug. 12, Carly Pearce will perform at 7 p.m. in the First Interstate Arena.
Fiercely rooted in the classics, the girl who left her Kentucky home and high school at 16 years old to take a job at Dollywood has grown into a woman who embraces the genre’s forward progression. Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Pearce has come a long way from the pain she felt writing her critically acclaimed and commercially lauded third studio album “29.”
She continues to resonate with her honest lyrics and timeless musicality, earning her fourth No. 1 country radio hit with “What He Didn’t Do.” Lighting a fire with her debut album “Every Little Thing” and the platinum-certified history-making title track “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Lee Brice, she won awards at the 2020 CMA’s and the 2021 ACM’s, including the ACM Single of the Year. She picked up her second consecutive ACM Award in 2022 with Ashley McBryde duet “Never Wanted To Be That Girl.” It was the third duet between two solo women to top Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.
Ludacris will be featured in the First Interstate Arena on Aug. 13 at 7 p.m.
As a recording artist, Ludacris has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide, thanks to the blockbuster success of such singles as “Stand Up,” “Get Back,” “Southern Hospitality,” “Number One Spot,” “Money Maker” and “My Chick Bad.” All of these records were accompanied by videos that demonstrated his far-reaching imagination and willingness to stretch the boundaries of what rap videos should look and feel like.
Other entertainment will include the Yellowstone River Roundup PRCA Rodeo Aug. 17-19 at 7 p.m.
Special event for youngsters
This year the MontanaFair will also feature an event for kids called “Dig It Days,” where kids get to play with real construction equipment. The event will be held Aug. 18-19 in the infield.
Activities include kids being able to operate heavy equipment like a backhoe, excavator, trackhoe or even a mini-track hoe, play “king of the sand pile,” find prizes, use toys and drive big tractors. Participants can also sit in a big dump truck, get free t-shirts (500 free t-shirts will be given out each day), and get pictures with heavy equipment
There will also be the “Big Dog Contest” on Friday, Aug. 18 at 2 p.m. where equipment operators will compete for the title of best operator.
‘Special Needs’ activities at Thomas Carnival
Thomas Carnivals, Inc. and MontanaFair will be offering “Special Needs” activities on Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon.
The carnival will open early to assist community residents with special needs to ride carnival rides at no charge and at a reduced speed. The two hours are set aside exclusively for the enjoyment of individuals who require special accommodations.