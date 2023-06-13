HARDIN, Mont. – The late spring rains have been a boon for many farmers in Montana, including the Uffelman farm near Hardin. Scott Hardin said his winter wheat is “looking good” and has benefitted from the extra moisture.

“The winter wheat is heading out and we didn’t get the hail that some of our neighbors closer to Hardin got, so we are doing well,” Scott said. “We are planning to be able to cut winter wheat sometime in early to mid-July.”

Scott uses a custom cutting business to come in and harvest the wheat, but uses his own trucks to haul the grain to his on-farm storage.

“We store most of our grain on-farm and watch for the prices to be right,” he said. “In the winter, I usually take the grain to Hardin myself.”

Scott said he anticipates pulling 80 bushels per acre from his wheat fields, an estimate that is a bit above average for the area.

“Overall, 70 bushels is a good average, but we are hoping for just a bit more than that if the hail stays away,” he said.

He said the farm, in addition to avoiding the hail, has also seen very few pests like grasshoppers.

“There are some ticks in the tall grass, but right now we are focused on watching for weeds and spraying where we need to,” he said.

The favorable spring weather is leading up to what Scott said is his favorite time of year – harvest.

“It’s great to see the results of your labor,” he said. “Spring is a little harder because you have to switch from not doing much in the winter to being busy.”

In addition to his hired crew, Scott gets help on the farm from his daughter, Abby, who is 19. Abby is currently pursuing an Agriculture Management degree at a college in North Dakota.

“Abby is home from college for the summer and she does a lot of the tractor driving,” Scott related. “When she isn’t here, she is also working at a coffee shop in Hardin. No grass grows under her feet.”