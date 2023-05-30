HARDIN, Mont. – At the Uffelman farm near Hardin, both the recently planted sugarbeet crop and the winter wheat crop are doing well, according to farmer Scott Uffelman.

“We are hoping for rain to help the crops keep going, but the wheat is around 10 inches tall and the beets are looking good, but we need some water,” he said.

If the hoped-for rain doesn’t come, Scott can use the irrigation available to his farm through the Bureau of Indian Affairs canals that divert water from the nearby Yellowtail Dam.

“We have ditch riders and pay by the acre of ground,” Scott said. “It’s a 36-mile canal and we use the water to irrigate our beets mostly.”

While watching the weather, Scott and his crew are pulling, cleaning, and spraying the irrigation ditches. Although he hopes for rain, Scott said he has noticed a change in weather patterns.

“It seems like when spring starts, the storms have picked a path and go that way, usually missing us,” he said. “Anymore it seems like everything is off a whole month.”

Scott said he hopes the area gets around an inch of rain in the near future.

“As a whole, everything looks pretty good,” he said. “An inch of rain would be great. It’s just dry enough now not to make everything all muddy.”

Scott is getting back into his routine at the farm after a recent trip to New Mexico to watch his daughter, Demi, graduate college. He said the family had some time to visit nearby Santa Fe and see some of the sites, including the cathedrals.

Since coming home, he has been spraying for weevils and his younger daughter, Abby, has been helping his brother get swathers ready for the first cutting of hay season.

When the families aren’t working, they do take advantage of their proximity to Yellowtail Dam, often boating and fishing.

“We like to go down to the dam on a Sunday. In our kind of work, you can’t do a family vacation, but we go boating with some friends and waterskiing. We also BBQ on the pontoon and just get our minds ready for the next week,” he said.

Letting the kids fish in the 71-mile-long reservoir is also a favorite past time – catching the walleye, small mouth bass, and trout found in the lake. But Scott said the kids like to catch the carp the best.

“There is more fight in them,” he said.

Preferred bait for carp is either hot dog buns or Cheetos.

“We put them on a jig head and it’s not very long before you are pulling one up,” he shared.